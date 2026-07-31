Murdered Teen Found in Ayanna Pressley’s Hubbie’s Property Identified

Police have revealed the identity of the young woman found murdered in a home that Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-Mass.) ex-con husband owns.

Conan Harris, Pressley’s husband of more than a decade, owns the house, which brings in between $50,000 and $100,000 in rent annually. A neighbor told the New York Post that police had raided the property about two months before the homicide. Officials have now announced that Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio is the individual found shot to death in the house. She was only 18 years old, according to People Magazine.

Advertisement

Authorities pronounced Marte Ocasio dead at the scene back on July 18, and Boston police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have now officially ruled her death a homicide. She sustained a gunshot wound to the body.

Based on information published by People, the police have no clear idea who the murderer is or why he might have killed Marte Ocasio. "The Boston Police Department Homicide Unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the department said in a statement.

"According to CBS, the $919,000 home is used as a rental property and was listed for sale at the time of Marte Ocasio’s murder," People reported. "Real estate listings reviewed by PEOPLE show the house is now off the market.

Pressley, according to the Post, has around $8 million in assets, making her yet another socialist politician who rants about the wealthy but is herself a multimillionaire. As for her husband, he spent 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Would it be such a stretch to wonder if he’s still engaged in sketchy activities possibly connected to his rental properties? Or at least that some of his renters are criminals? This could explain why the murderer was at the house. On the other hand, the murderer could have had a purely personal motive.

Advertisement

This is 18-year-old Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio



She was found murdered in a home owned by Rep Ayanna Pressley’s ex-con husband



You probably won’t see this is the leftist media pic.twitter.com/gtisksMvIW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 31, 2026

Recommended: 2025: 23,000 Antisemitic Incidents, 20 Deadly — and Canada an Epicenter

Pressley, interestingly enough, has already decided what she thinks the homicide motive was. She commented to People, “I am devastated about the death of Yoseliani Marte, an 18-year-old with so many dreams ahead of her, her life cut short by domestic violence. As the parent of a teenager, the thought of a young person violently losing their life in this way is beyond crushing. I stand with our community and everyone who loved Yoseliani as we grieve this deep loss. May we all honor her life and humanity and extend compassion to her loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Perhaps Pressley got her information from Marte Ocasio’s family, who have raised over $18,000 on GoFundMe. The campaign description says:

With shattered hearts, I share the unimaginable loss of my beloved daughter Yoseliani, who tragically lost her life at just 18 years old as a result of domestic violence. … Domestic violence has taken a beautiful young life far too soon. We hope that, through the love and support of this community, my family can find comfort in knowing we are not facing this tragedy alone.

Advertisement

It seems the family has an idea who might have committed the murder. The question, therefore, is whether police will be able to track him down.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.