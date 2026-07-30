2025: 23,000 Antisemitic Incidents, 20 Deadly — and Canada an Epicenter

Canada and the UK are among the worst Western countries for anti-Jewish hostility, but violent antisemitism is transforming most of Western nations ever more into Nazi Germany look-alikes.

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The J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism report revealed a devastating global surge in antisemitic hatred and violence, according to a review in the National Post. It revealed at least 20 victims killed specifically because of their Jewish faith in 2025, with the murders occurring in the United States, the UK, and Australia. The Bondi Beach massacre by Islamic jihadis at Hanukkah was the worst mass killing of Jews outside Israel since the Oct. 7 atrocities.

The world has either forgotten the very recent history of the Holocaust or fallen for the vile Islamic argument that the Jews deserved the Holocaust. These transparently false arguments have affected numerous politicians from the Spanish prime minister to the French prime minister to the American vice president.

[National Post] On May 21, 2025, a gunman killed two young employees of Israel’s U.S. embassy outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The next month, an 82-year-old woman was killed in Boulder, Colo., when Molotov cocktails were thrown at a group of people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages. Two people were killed in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester, U.K., on Oct. 2, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. On Dec. 14, two gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

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It is true that unlike America, Canada did not have any deadly antisemitic incidents last year. The National Post did, however, state that data from the report shows 71% of religious hate crimes there in 2025 targeted Jews.

“Canada remains one intelligence failure away from a mass casualty event, and that is something the Jewish community is keenly aware” of, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs stated in the J7 report.

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But as hostile as Canada is for Jews now, so is the U.S. Note that three countries in the West had antisemitic murders last year, and the U.S. was one of them. The truly horrifying part is that violent Jew-hatred is not isolated to the political left in America. Since Oct. 7, instead of understanding that Israel is the last outpost of freedom in the Middle East, an increasing number of "conservatives" have overlooked or justified Islamic terrorism in order to smear Israel and spread antisemitic conspiracy theories. The number of antisemitic killings in 2025 was a record for countries outside the Middle East since the 1994 Argentine Israelite Mutual Association bombing, according to the J7 report. And the violence has not decreased this year. Just this month, a Barcelona mob chased French Jews for wearing kippahs, a man screaming “Allahu Akbar” stabbed a Jewish New Yorker, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called for anti-Israel riots, Muslims in Mongolia attacked Israeli tourists while yelling “Heil Hitler,” and a Montenegrin mob assaulted Israelis. The demonic virulence against God's Chosen People is truly a global crisis.

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