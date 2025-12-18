Australians Arrest More Bondi ‘Violent Plotters,’ Looks Like Another Islamist Cell

A few days after two ISIS-linked terrorists massacre more than a dozen Jews at a Hanukkah party on an Australian beach, police there have arrested another set of men whom they simply describe as suspected of a violent plot. But they might be hiding one key factor.

Advertisement

The same Aussie police who were claiming they hadn’t identified a motive for the two Muslims, who drove up in a car festooned with Islamic State flags specifically to murder families at a Jewish holiday celebration, are also being very carefully vague about this latest arrest. But if video shared online is accurate, it appears this might have been another Islamic terrorist plot.

BREAKING NEWS: Heavily armed Australian forces just intercepted what appears to be a potential follow up attack in Sydney, Australia.



The plot appears to have been serious enough for the authorities to deliberately ram the suspects car off the road before they managed to get to… pic.twitter.com/l8QEhrjTSz — ISGAP (@ISGAP) December 18, 2025

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett insisted the latest plot was not connected to the Bondi Beach shooting directly, but she did say, “In the coming days, the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team will execute further search warrants to support our investigation. There is a lot of material to be examined, and the AFP continues to work with both domestic and international partners to build a more complete picture of the movements and who the alleged offenders had contact with, both in Australia and offshore.”

Reportedly video of the latest Bondi Beach would-be attackers, via UKNIP pic.twitter.com/uelhI9vGXC — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) December 18, 2025

Advertisement

New York Post reported that there were five men in the car rammed by Australian law enforcement, and two more men arrested nearby, and that a weapon is believed to have been recovered from the rammed car.

Related: Hamas Official Predicts More Massacres Like Bondi Beach, Brags of Global Jihad

Australian police have been harshly criticized not only for willfully ignoring the obvious motive in the previous attack, but also for the fact that multiple officers at the beach during the shooting deliberately stood down and did not interfere. Multiple civilian bystanders struggled to disarm the terrorists, with one who succeeded being a fellow Muslim immigrant.

New footage has emerged of a couple who tried to confront one of the Bondi Beach gunmen before they were both shot dead.



Boris and Sofia Gurman, a Russian-Jewish couple living in Bondi, have been identified as the first two victims of the attack.https://t.co/RYR81MOIKg pic.twitter.com/OyRjMHVjd9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 16, 2025

On Sunday, the first night of the Jewish feast of Hanukkah, a beachside celebration of the holiday turned into the most deadly antisemitic violence outside Israel since the Oct. 7 atrocities. Among the victims were a 10-year-old girl and a Holocaust survivor who died shielding his wife from the hail of bullets.

Advertisement

The bestial killers were father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram, previously under investigation about six years ago for ties to a Sydney-based ISIS cell. While multiple of Naveed’s chums were since convicted on terrorism-related charges, police had dropped the investigation against him, claiming he was not an immediate threat. Another tragic instance of Western authorities refusing to face up to the reality of Islamic Jihad.

After the slaughter at Bondi Beach, Naveed’s mother insisted her son was a “good” boy whom any mother might be proud of, since he didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, and didn’t go out much. In fact, it would appear his main social life consisted of fraternizing with other jihadis who believe in Jewish genocide. But since that is endorsed by Islamic sacred texts, it evidently didn’t raise red flags for Naveed’s mother — or woke authorities.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and international events. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.