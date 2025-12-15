Australia Shooter Tied to Sydney-Based ISIS Cell

When an Australian police official told the media that one of the shooters at the devastating Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre was vaguely known to authorities before, what he really meant was that the jihadi in question had ties to an ISIS terror cell.

This, of course, raises the question as to why police also tried to claim that authorities did not perceive him as an immediate threat. They actually found out he had ties to a cell aligned with one of the biggest and most dangerous Islamic terrorist groups internationally, in this case, a cell based right out of Sydney, and that apparently did not raise enough red flags for them to take measures to prevent any attack before it happened. There were even ISIS flags in the shooters’ car.

The Muslims who massacred at least 15 people and injured dozens more during a Hanukkah party on the beach yesterday were Naveed and Sajid Akram, a father and son, as The Times of Israel confirmed. The outlet also stated that the shooting was the deadliest antisemitic attack outside of Israel since the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, which also makes it one of the deadliest antisemitic attacks since the Nazi Holocaust.

As I reported yesterday, New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon suggested in a statement to ABC Australia that one of the Bondi Beach shooters was known to authorities but “the person that we know has very, very little knowledge to the police.” Turns out that was a highly deceptive statement, based on the latest update from ABC.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) investigated at least one of the Akrams for his close ties to an Islamic State terror cell in Sydney over six years ago. ABC Australia said its information was sourced from a Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) official, whose investigators believe strong evidence points to Akram’s ISIS allegiance.

ABC:

Two IS flags were found in their car at Bondi Beach, according to senior officials speaking on condition of anonymity. One flag could be seen in footage from the scene on the bonnet of the car…The official said Naveed Akram was closely connected to Isaac El Matari, who was arrested that year and later jailed for planning an IS insurgency as the self-declared Australian commander of the terrorist group. Matari was part of an IS cell with several other Sydney men who have since been convicted of terrorist offences and were also close to Naveed Akram.

And yet Anthony Albanese, the rabidly anti-Israel Prime Minister of Australia, claimed the investigation from six years ago was dropped because there was no ongoing threat. What an absolute joke.

The father was licensed to have six firearms. It’s not clear if he was the one the authorities investigated six years ago. But in either case, it seems as if the authorities certainly didn’t do a thorough vetting process, and based on the report of the ISIS flag on their car during the shooting, it would appear that both had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic terrorist organization.

It is amazing how Western leaders never seem to care about danger signals from Islamic terrorists, like the Afghan who Joe Biden let into America, who killed a National Guardsman in D.C. Unfortunately, it is always innocent people who are murdered because of it.

