Pirro: First Degree Murder Charges Against Guardsman’s Killer

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has announced first-degree murder charges against the man who killed a National Guardsman and critically injured another on Wednesday. This would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Following the murder of Sarah Beckstrom by Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal in a targeted attack that also left Andrew Wolfe fighting for his life, Donald Trump announced an immigration freeze and a review of Afghanis brought in by Joe Biden. And Pirro is already busy pursuing justice against Lakanwal for the terroristic shooting.

Pirro affirmed on Fox & Friends that Lakanwal is no longer facing assault charges but rather first-degree murder charges after Beckstrom’s heartbreaking death on Thanksgiving. Responding to a question about heightened charges, Pirro stated, “Oh, there’s no question. First of all, our hearts go out and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of a beautiful 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom who answered the call to serve her nation.”

🚨 BREAKING: US Attorney Pirro has officially charged the DC National Guard shooter with FIRST DEGREE MURDER



This opens him up to the DEATH PENALTY



Pirro praised the 20-year-old Beckstrom, “And she volunteered. And she ended up being shot ambush style on the cold streets of Washington, D.C. by an individual who will now be charged with murder in the first degree. There are certainly many more charges to come, but we are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree.”

Lakanwal was brought in as part of the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, reportedly because he had CIA ties, but his permission to be in America expired earlier this year. Pirro addressed that issue in her comments.

“And we are hoping that the more information we can get and the more investigation that is going on 24/7 now, around the clock in Washington,” Pirro told Fox. “The more we will find out about what actually happened in terms of this individual even being in this country and being in a position to ambush and shoot down an innocent young woman who was doing her duty to the people of this country.”

Both Beckstrom and Wolfe were deputized only on Tuesday and had been sworn in fewer than 24 hours before they were attacked. Lakanwal was living in Washington state before traveling to our nation’s capital and viciously and repeatedly shooting the guardsman on Nov. 26.

Wolfe’s mother Melody posted on Facebook, “I want to give everyone an update on our boy. We talked with the neurologist this morning and he said Andy is doing better than they imagined. He’s reacting to stimuli and is opening eyes and trying to move around.” His condition still remains uncertain, however, so his parents are asking for prayers.

Thanksgiving should be a holiday for celebrating joyously with family, not sitting by a hospital bed watching your child die. We pray for the family of Beckstrom and for Wolfe, that he will pull through.

