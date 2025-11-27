Trump Vows to Review Afghans Brought in by Biden After National Guard Shooting

After an Afghan national in the U.S., admitted under the Biden administration, shot two National Guardsmen near the White House yesterday, President Donald Trump called for a review of all Afghans brought in under the previous administration.

Trump condemned the “heinous assault [as] an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation.” And he is determined to assess just how many terrorists were allowed in as part of the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal was reportedly admitted to the U.S. as part of the Biden administration’s "Operation Allies Welcome." On Wednesday, he shot two National Guardsmen at point blank range in a targeted attack.

Trump declared, “We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden. And we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.”

US President Donald Trump called for a review of Afghan immigrants who arrived during former President Joe Biden's administration after two National Guard soldiers were shot in Washington https://t.co/qaIDPS0dGk pic.twitter.com/nXY7tbQt8C — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2025

The president emphasized, “If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them. America will never bend and never yield in the face of terror.” During the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, the Biden administration stranded thousands ofAmericans and Afghan allies in Taliban territory while allowing in huge waves of barely vetted Afghanis.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also posted yesterday, “Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

It appears that Lakanwal may have ties to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News, “In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation.”

Ratcliffe emphatically stated, “The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here. Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration’s catastrophic failures.”

Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that Lakanwal’s “permission to be in the U.S. expired in September of this year, and he is now in the country illegally.” Yet another reason that he should never have been in D.C.

