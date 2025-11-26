Is Shooter of National Guardsman an Afghan Illegal Let in by Biden?

Reports from media citing unnamed federal officials indicate that the suspect in today’s shooting of two National Guardsmen is an Afghan illegal alien. And guess who allowed him into the United States?

The FBI has yet to confirm the identity of the man arrested after the two National Guardsmen were critically injured near the White House, but Fox News’ Bill Melugin says his sources identified the suspect as an illegal alien from Afghanistan—originally allowed into the U.S. as part of the Biden administration’s withdrawal debacle.

During the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, the Biden administration left thousands of Americans and allies stranded while allowing in massive hordes of barely vetted Afghanis. Melugin said, “Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, the suspect in custody for the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in DC is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. on 9/8/2021 as part of the Biden admin’s Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

But the Afghan is no longer legally allowed to be here. “I’m told his permission to be in the U.S. expired in September of this year, and he is now in the country illegally,” Melugin added.

Law enforcement sources say the FBI is investigating the attack as a potential act of terrorism, according to The Post Millennial. Perhaps Islam influenced the motive?

NBC News tentatively provided a name:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been identified as the suspect, said the four senior law enforcement sources, who have been briefed on the investigation. Police have said the National Guard members were on patrol when a person came around the corner, raised a firearm and shot at them.

If true, this could indicate Islamic terrorism, made possible courtesy of the Biden administration. Thirteen American service members and nearly 200 Afghanis were killed in a terrorist attack in the withdrawal debacle, and four years later we are still suffering the consequences of that Democrat catastrophe.

It is not clear what the condition of the critically injured National Guardsmen is at this time. President Donald Trump released a statement: “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed in a joint press conference that the shooting is being investigated as a targeted attack. Ironically, Bowser herself has repeatedly framed the presence of National Guardsmen in our nation’s capital as an authoritarian overreach by Donald Trump. She even encouraged residents of D.C. to defy the guardsmen.

Both by allowing in thousands of unvetted illegal aliens and by fueling violence against federal law enforcement, Democrats are complicit in terrorism.

