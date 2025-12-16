Hamas Official Predicts More Massacres Like Bondi Beach, Brags of Global Jihad

Hamas is proud to claim responsibility for inspiring the killing of Jews outside Israel since the Oct. 7 atrocities. Now, one official is smugly predicting many more such tragedies, as Muslim jihadis boldly emerge in countries around the world.

Hamas Political Bureau member Mohammad Nazzal apparently claimed that the massacre of innocent Jewish families in Australia was justified because of the fake “genocide” in Gaza, which is how he describes Israel striking terrorist targets in an attempt to defend itself from repeated terrorist assaults. Smirking and grinning, Nazzal predicted more and more terrorism.

Hamas Official Mohammad Nazzal on Sydney Terror Attack: Netanyahu’s Responsible; Gaza Genocide Has Given Rise to Violent Sentiment among Muslims and Non-Muslims Alike; More Such Acts Can Be Expected Throughout the World pic.twitter.com/YmPToROkYR — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 15, 2025

Western nations, including America, have welcomed in huge numbers of illegal aliens from Muslim countries for decades. It is an established fact of history that, when a certain percentage of a country‘s population becomes Muslim, that country is taken over by the Muslims and becomes a sharia nightmare. Even before that occurs, there will, of course, be a significant rise in rape, assault, and terrorist attacks — all considered permissible under Islamic teaching. The Bondi Beach terror attack was a heartbreaking wake-up call.

Nazzal engaged in typical Hamas double speak, on the one hand trying to shift all blame onto Israel, and on the other hand, practically reveling in the prospect of more innocent civilian deaths around the world. "What happened in Sydney reflects the scope of hatred that has been generated by the Zionist occupation everywhere on Earth,” he said, referring to the ridiculous claim that Jews are wrongly occupying a land that, as a matter of historical fact, was theirs more than 1,000 years before Islam was invented.

The Hamas official gloated, “In the West and in the East, there are very violent reactions to the genocide in the Gaza Strip. Personally, I see [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu as responsible for these acts, which happen anywhere and cause hatred, because what happened in Gaza gave rise to a violent sentiment.”

Naturally, Nazzal did not blame Hamas, which committed the worst day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust on October 7, 2023, and which has been attacking Israel ever since, including up to the present time, after the failed ceasefire.

Nazzal repeated about the Bondi Beach massacre, “This act took place in an atmosphere of genocide witnessed by the Gaza Strip. The consequences of this genocide are ongoing. Therefore, we should expect such acts everywhere in the world.”

There is an ongoing genocide, but that genocide is against Jews, not against the so-called Palestinians. The Bondi Beach shooting, the National Guardsman killing in D.C., the terrorist ambush of U.S. soldiers in Syria, the violent attack on a Jewish home in California, and possibly the Brown University shooting as well. These are just a handful of the recent violent attacks on Jews around the world.

