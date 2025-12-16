Men Shout ‘Free Palestine’ While Shooting Hanukkah Decor at California Home

A Jewish family in California found themselves the target of a dangerous attack as gunmen, cursing Jews and spouting pro-Palestinian platitudes, fired multiple rounds at their Hanukkah decorations.

The drive-by shooting occurred in Redlands, Calif., and while no injuries were reported, the antisemitic violence highlights the painful fact that Muslims truly have globalized the intifada. Whether the attackers are Muslims or pro-Islamist leftists, the chilling reality remains that there is scarcely a country where Jews can feel safe from antisemitic terrorism — not even in the United States of America.

Since police did not find shell casings around the attacked house, they have speculated that the attackers may have used an airsoft gun, which, however, in some circumstances can seriously injure people and even potentially cause death.

Redlands Daily Facts (via JihadWatch) reported on the Friday shooting, explaining that a Redlands home was decorated for the Jewish feast of Hanukkah, the first day of which was Sunday. Jonpaul Sione Yohanan Cohen posted his account of the attack on his home and surveillance video on social media.

Redlands, California:



A Jewish home decorated for Hanukkah was shot at more than 20 times.



Video shows a car driving past the home as gunshots are fired.



The suspects can then be heard shouting, “F the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/UFp6Eu4uEz — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) December 14, 2025

“My family and (I) were attacked by an antisemitic shooter tonight,” Cohen wrote. “The group… accosted me publicly 3 minutes before the shooting by screaming ‘free Palestine *n-word*.’” The use of the N-word indicates to me that the attackers were more likely to be brainwashed lefties than Muslims.

Cohen added, “Our security camera caught sight of the shooter discharging at least 20 rounds from a yet unidentified projectile weapon at my family’s house and Chanukah decorations.” Cohen also reported a further obscenity, shouted by the crazy gunmen as they drove off, which, based on the video, sounded like “f**k the Jews.”

Mayor Mario Saucedo said, “While we are relieved that no injuries occurred, it is important to reaffirm our support of our community members, no matter their faith. Violence and hatred have no place in Redlands.”

This attack in California occurred just before an Islamic terrorist murdered two United States Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter in Syria. The FBI also just foiled a terrorist plot to bomb multiple locations in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

Also this weekend, two ISIS-tied Muslims massacred at least 15 Jews at a Hanukkah celebration on an Australian beach. As the suspect in the deadly Brown University shooting remains at large, rumors claim the mass shooting was a targeted attack on a Jewish professor and her Judaic studies class.

The National Counterterrorism Center’s (NCTC) Director Joe Kent revealed this past week that the Biden administration welcomed at least 18,000 terrorists through its various open borders programs and policies. The horrifying reality is that, thanks to Democrats, we honestly have no idea how many jihadis are in our country. And with Hamas- and Muslim Brotherhood-sponsoring Qatar pouring money into U.S. universities, some Americans are becoming pseudo-jihadis too.

