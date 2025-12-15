FBI Arrests Pro-Palestine, Anti-ICE Bomb Plotters

The FBI over the weekend arrested a group of pro-Palestinian would-be terrorists who were planning to carry out a series of bombings in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed the arrests in an X post on Monday morning. The group was part of the leftist “Turtle Island Liberation Front” and was planning to import the bloody terrorism of the Palestinians over here to America. Anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric have grave consequences, which is why it is now more important than ever that Donald Trump stand firmly with Israel and not keep giving favors to Gaza and its jihadi leaders. But Democrats in particular need to stop pushing antisemitic and anti-ICE rhetoric.

Bongino shared a quote from FBI Director Kash Patel. “Over the weekend, the FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested 4 individuals connected to the Los Angeles area. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles,” Patel stated.

Attorney General Pam Bondi shared further, “The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.” Attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are up over 1,150%.

This news comes the day after two ISIS-tied Muslims massacred at least 15 Jews at a Hanukkah celebration on an Australian beach. It also comes amid rumors that the Brown University mass shooting was a targeted attack on a Jewish professor and her Judaic studies class. Also, the National Counterterrorism Center’s (NCTC) Director Joe Kent revealed this past week that the Biden administration welcomed at least 18,000 terrorists through its various open borders programs and policies.

The Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), whose name is probably a reference to the Jihad entity Palestinian Liberation Front, is “a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group,” according to Bondi.

In relation to the foiled plot, the FBI shared some details with Fox News, including about TILF. The group claims that it will obliterate the “illegal American empire” on “indigenous” land. This particular offshoot was planning to use improvised explosive devices at almost half a dozen locations in Los Angeles — another instance of leftism-fueled terrorism.

From Fox News:

The agency said the four were arrested in Lucerne Valley, where they were believed to be preparing to test explosive devices ahead of the planned attacks. They have each been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device… FBI said Monday that a fifth individual believed to be connected to the same TILF extremist group was arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a separate attack.

Notably, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) repeatedly demanded a ceasefire from Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas and other terrorist organizations, touting inflated Hamas-issued casualty numbers. Newsom also has pro-crime and sanctuary policies that create an environment ripe for terrorism and crime in his state.

Thank God this plot was foiled. But the terrifying part is that leftists are only growing more violent all the time.

