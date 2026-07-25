Jewish New York Stabbing Victim Was Reportedly Planning to Move to Florida

An unconfirmed report indicates that the Jewish victim of a New York City stabbing by a man screaming “Allahu Akbar” was planning to move to Florida, partly because of the new antisemitic Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) claims that after reviewing multiple public profiles and talking with unnamed sources, it can report that 50-year-old Moshe Yezhak Grunhaus is one of the victims of the Thursday stabbing. He was wearing a kippah and had been honoring the Jewish holy day of Tisha B’Av when the apparent jihadi attacked him.

Public profiles indicate that Grunhaus is in financial services and that he is a resident of both New York and Surfside, Fla. The New York Post had previously reported Grunhaus was the victim of the stabbing that the man screaming about Allah inflicted with a screwdriver. The picture below is reportedly of Grunhaus after the assault.

UWS STABBER CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME



Raul Morales, who was arrested after stabbing a Jewish man (Moshe Grunhaus) and an Asian man on the Upper West Side of Manhattan yesterday, has been charged with hate crimes.



In addition to attempted murder and assault charges, Morales faces… pic.twitter.com/kx9R8PwpEG — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) July 24, 2026

JNS reported:

Multiple sources with knowledge told JNS that Grunhaus was in the process of moving from Manhattan to Florida. One source said that the move may be at least in part due to frustrations about Mamdani. Another source, who wasn’t sure of the victim’s motivation for moving, told JNS that he was in the city “tying up loose ends” ahead of the move when he was attacked with a screwdriver.

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Rabbi Yosie Levine, of the Jewish Center, exclaimed that “when a member of our community was stabbed on his way out of the synagogue, the evil we gathered to remember stopped belonging to the past. Suddenly, it was right here in the present.”

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Levine blamed current New York City leadership for the rise in violent antisemitism. Mayor Mamdani is definitely a major part of the problem. Levine warned, “When public officials repeatedly cast the Jewish community as a stand-in for the actions of the Israeli government, they create a climate in which Jews become targets. When I was growing up, the only time we saw security outside my synagogue or Jewish day school was when the mayor came to speak. The police were there to protect him.”

America was once a haven for persecuted Jews, but Muslims and wokies have changed that. “Today, every time the mayor speaks, we need the police to protect us,” Levine said. “Jewish life in America is starting to feel like Jewish life in Europe: armed guards, bulletproof glass and the constant fear that yesterday’s rhetoric will turn into today’s assault. [Grunhaus] was just trying to pray at his synagogue, and now we’re the ones praying for his recovery.”

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Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, also commented on the stabbing, indicating that whether or not police ultimately pursue it as a hate crime the cultural impact is that of a hate crime. “Fear has become a lived experience for far too many Jewish New Yorkers. That is not normal,” he said. “Today, Jewish parents are asking whether it is safe for their children to wear a kippah or a Magen David in public.”

Muslims now reportedly outnumber Jews in New York, which explains Mamdani’s election and the increased climate of antisemitic hatred. As of this year, New York is the foremost city for antisemitic incidents in America.

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