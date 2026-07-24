JD Vance’s Bizarre War of Choice

It’s the exact opposite of what you’d expect. And unless JD Vance changes tactics ASAP, it’ll cost him the presidency.

(Perhaps it already has.)

Normally, when your political prediction comes to pass, you reap the PR dividends. That’s the way the political prediction game is supposed to be played: Voters reward your wisdom and foresight in connecting the dots before everyone else.

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But it’s less about the past than what it bodes for the future.

The voters’ assumption is that whatever methodology you used yesterday will also work today and tomorrow. It’s a confidence-builder that you understand cause-and-effect — and actually grasp human nature.

It means you recognize our world for what it is.

And when you nail a really big prediction? Like, a huge one?

Jackpot, baby! Political capital galore!

It enhances your credibility. You’re perceived as more trustworthy. Unlike your (idiot) critics, you know what you’re doing.

Which brings us to the Iran War. (News flash: It’s, uh, not going swimmingly.)

Politically, the war is a loser. It’ll almost certainly be a net-negative for the GOP in the midterms.

Perhaps future history books will vindicate President Donald Trump’s decision. Perhaps the Iranian regime has already received a deathblow; when it collapses in 2027, 2028, or 2029, we’ll universally recognize that the juice was worth the squeeze. But based on what we know today, with oil hitting $100 per barrel, the disastrous polling numbers, and no end to the Iran War in sight, you’d expect the GOP’s doves would be politically strengthened. (At least temporarily.)

Especially Vance.

He’s been portrayed — by both the president and himself — as a skeptic and opponent of the Iran War. It’s abundantly clear that under a Vance presidency, the Iran War NEVER would’ve happened. Out of everyone in Trump’s cabinet, nobody was a bigger critic of this unpopular, ill-advised quagmire or SNAFU!

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So how come Vance’s numbers are dropping like a rock?

He went from the undisputed frontrunner for the Republican Party’s 2028 nomination to a dead heat with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Here are the latest stats:

2028 Republican Presidential Primary



🟥JD Vance 39% (-13)

🟥Marco Rubio 38% (+29)

🟥Ron DeSantis 5% (-2)

🟥Donald Trump Jr 5%



(+/- vs Aug. ‘25)



Emerson poll | 7/19-7/20 pic.twitter.com/bcMs28dHoT — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 23, 2026

Fox News managing editor Will Riucciardella crunched the polling numbers on X. Vance would be wise to carefully consider his analysis:

Rubio’s rise isn’t mysterious. And it isn’t just one poll. My job requires reading political audiences in real time. Emerson just put numbers to what I watched happen among grassroots voters throughout the Iran war. August: Vance 52, Rubio 9. February, the day before the war began: still 52–20. May, 3 months in: tied, 36–35.

Now: 39–38. Vance didn’t lose a point in 6 months of peace. He lost 13 in 5 months of war, while voters watched both men respond to the same conflict. Vance sold the MOU as a breakthrough. Then the terms came out. Relief first, no durable Iranian concession. And the big win? Trying to get Hormuz shipping back to where it was before the war began. I watched his audience wait for the hidden concession that would prove the deal stronger than it looked. It never came. Rubio described the war the way ppl could see it: pressure creates leverage, leverage forces terms, and relief follows the result. One of them intellectualized a deal into a doctrine as the other explained reality. February set the exam date, the war was the test & the voters did the grading. [emphasis added]

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In a (perverse) way, it’s rather impressive: By so spectacularly mishandling the Iran War media outreach, Vice President Vance turned a slam-dunk, can’t-miss PR victory into a politically damaging defeat that’s already imperiled his chances of winning the GOP nomination — and will make it a helluva lot harder to reunite the party if he does.

Look, PR is an outcome-based gig. Whenever you don’t get the outcome you wanted, you did it wrong. (Sorry, but dem's de rules.)

The vice president should’ve framed his Iran War negotiations, along with his (since-discarded) Memorandum of Understanding, as a pragmatic solution to a complex problem. The goal wasn’t perfection; it was risk-reduction, pain management, and leaving Americans (along with our allies) in a safer place.

“Iran is weaker, America is stronger, nuclear war is less likely. Time to move on.”

Instead, Vance oversold the MOU as a miraculous diplomatic achievement — tantamount to “peace in our time” — and furthermore, anyone who expressed ANY disappointment was a warmongering, “Israel First” neocon globalist. Rather than selling a pragmatic solution with a pragmatic argument, Vance framed it as an ideological line-in-the-sand, pitting his (virtuous) side against everyone else.

Which was a political war of choice.

The bad news is, Vance and his supporters keep doubling down on these tactics (NSFW):

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This is the same bullshit that the globalists and RINOs pulled against my dad. Rinse and repeat. Didn't work then, won't work now. We all see the establishment op. https://t.co/bW8fGSvIMG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2026

It wasn’t just “globalists” and “RINOs” who were disappointed by the MOU. That’s a strawman argument and an absurdly unfair characterization.

And it’s pissing off the same exact voters that Vance will need to win the presidency!

Republicans are used to being mischaracterized and maligned by the radical left. We don’t expect it from the sitting vice president — and the heir apparent to the MAGA movement. We don’t like it one bit.

In fact, it’ll make millions of Republicans search for a new candidate to support.

Vance is defying political expectations right now, but not in a good way: Instead of being rewarded for getting his Iran War prediction right, he’s being punished for it.

His polling numbers are in free fall.

Sadly, it might already be too late for him to reunite the GOP. Emotions are hardening; he’s lost the benefit of the doubt from many pro-Trump voters.

That’s because we’re not interpreting his opposition to the Iran War as an affirmation that his worldview is strictly grounded in cause-and-effect. He’s looking more and more like a neo-isolationist, anti-Israel, Tucker Carlson/Candace Owens-adjacent ideologue.

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Before the election, Vance spoke one way:

JD Vance changes his politics too often. He flipped on Trump, he flipped on Israel… it’s all so strange…



Here is Vance discussing his views on Israel before the election. pic.twitter.com/gmNTnIoAI2 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 19, 2026

After the election, he spoke another:

🚨MUST- WATCH: Vance is blaming Israel again on Joe Rogan, claiming that members of the Israeli government pay to activate a malicious campaign against him, and they can all “go to hell” pic.twitter.com/4McdHrADbW — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) July 15, 2026

But the MOU didn’t fail because Vance was being “maliciously” criticized by Israel, RINOs, neocons, Jews, and/or globalists — it failed because the Iranians kept firing missiles and drones at civilian ships!

Vance vehemently opposes a “forever war” against Iran. He’s made that perfectly clear, and good for him.

He’s right.

And if he had stopped there, his polling numbers would’ve increased: Even among Republicans, that’s a popular, noncontroversial, mainstream position. (Perhaps more so now than it was before the war.)

Yet he didn’t. He seized the very first opportunity to fight a “war of choice” against a massive bloc of MAGA supporters — and he did so with gusto. He fired his invectives with both barrels, trigger-happy and without a clear path to victory.

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And now the vice president is trapped in a political “forever war” of his own making.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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