WHEN REALITY BITES: No, Sen. Warren, You and Fellow Dems Cause the Affordability Crisis

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and I share two things in common. First, we are both originally from Oklahoma — so we are aka "Okies," a once-derisive term from the Great Depression Era that is now an affectionate commonplace. And two, we both claim Cherokee ancestry (mine is, according to family lore, five generations back).

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But those two items are it because the Massachusetts Democrat has an obnoxious habit of misstating the facts about the consequences of government actions she supports, and concerning who is responsible for the problems thereby being addressed.

Take, for example, Warren's recent allegations about who is responsible for the "Affordability Crisis" in America and how Democrats are trying to end the crisis:

"For too long, families have been squeezed by skyrocketing costs while giant corporations and billionaires get richer. Democrats are fighting to lower the cost of housing, groceries, and health care—and we’re going to deliver real results for working people."

Similarly, in her opening statement of a Senate hearing in June, Warren tore into President Donald Trump and his policies, domestic and foreign, that she claims are at the root of the alleged rising cost of living in America:

"Inflation now sits at its highest level in three years—4.2 percent, nearly double what it was last year. Americans are paying more for groceries, for health care, for gas. The Federal Reserve is forecasting higher inflation, higher interest rates, and slower growth. "And the American people can see plain as day that as the economy gets worse, Trump gets more chaotic. Trump focuses on building his golf course and his giant ceremonial arch—getting the right marble for his tax-payer funded gold-encrusted ballroom with no thought to the rising costs that are bearing down on Americans. "The same guy who ran for office saying he would tackle inflation on day one now calls affordability a 'hoax' and a 'made-up word.' He says “' don’t think about Americans’ financial situation.' He says that he 'loves the inflation.' "Trump doesn’t care about hard-working Americans. He cares about making himself richer by cutting crypto deals and making thousands of stock transactions with companies whose value he can boost with deregulatory policies or giant government contracts."

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We'll leave for another day a look at how Warren misrepresented those Trump quotes. For now, let's look at the facts, courtesy of Just Facts Daily, regarding the actual sources of rising economic costs in this country.

Remember the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARRA)? That was the massive spending bill backed by then-President Joe Biden and virtually every congressional Democrat as a response to the economic deprivations following the COVID Pandemic. That measure allocated $1.9 trillion, primarily for social welfare programs, bailouts of state and local governments, and subsidies for failing union pension funds.

Inflation stood at a 3% annual rate when Biden took office in January 2021, and ARRA was approved by Congress and signed into law in March 2021. Four months later, guess where inflation was — 5.3% and heading upward. That was "real results for working people," to be sure, just not the kind routinely promised by Democrats like the Honorable Lady from Massachusetts.

When Republican, conservative, and media critics pointed out the upward direction of inflation following enactment of ARRA, Biden responded by claiming that "no serious economist” is “suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way.” That resistance to admitting the reality of spiraling inflation characterized the entire four years of the Biden administration.

But wait! There's more, much more, here from Just Facts Daily:

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Related: WHEN REALITY BITES: Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Factually Vacant 'Rich Pay 8%' Tax Claim

And then there are these examples, also courtesy of Just Facts Daily, of Democratic policies that encourage inflation and other economic and social ills:

The reality is that Democrats like Warren have been the chief advocates for just short of a century on behalf of Big Government as the solution to every ill afflicting America. And throughout the 93 years since FDR first proposed the New Deal, it has been Democrats at the forefront of every major campaign to bring more and more of the freest, most prosperous, most opportunity-rich society ever seen on the face of the Earth under the thumb of Washington politicians and bureaucrats.

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Could that reality be why the insurgent Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) went to the most logical place in American politics to flex their muscle? Asking for a friend.

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