FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully

What's better than a totally chill Friday afternoon with The Two Stephens and your Five O'Clock Somewhere VIP Gold family?
A totally chill Friday afternoon with The Two Stephens, your Five O'Clock Somewhere VIP Gold family, and special guest Ashley McCully.
Duh.
I can't believe I have to keep reminding people of this, or maybe cocktails just make me think I do.
It's impossible to know in advance what we'll talk about, but I promise you at least a cameo appearance from No-Name the Wonder Pup.
See you at 4 p.m. sharp(ish).
P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?
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