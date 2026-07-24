FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on July 24, 2026

What's better than a totally chill Friday afternoon with The Two Stephens and your Five O'Clock Somewhere VIP Gold family?

A totally chill Friday afternoon with The Two Stephens, your Five O'Clock Somewhere VIP Gold family, and special guest Ashley McCully.

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Duh.

I can't believe I have to keep reminding people of this, or maybe cocktails just make me think I do. 

It's impossible to know in advance what we'll talk about, but I promise you at least a cameo appearance from No-Name the Wonder Pup.

See you at 4 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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