The Morning Briefing: Hell Hath No Idiocy Like White Libs Playing the Race Card

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is building a caramel-covered Weetabix fort for reasons unclear to the local constabulary.

Advertisement

Hardcore professional sports fans have dealt with a lot of nonsense from the NFL, Major League Baseball, and the NBA in recent years. It's mostly been woke-related lunacy. One thing none of us have had to endure is watching any of those leagues be openly hostile to their greatest players.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) doesn't seem to want to follow the examples of any of its more successful, counterpart male leagues. A mere punchline to all but a handful of fans for most of its 29-year history, the WNBA experienced a great uptick in interest when Caitlin Clark was drafted and began playing for the Indiana Fever in 2024.

A cause for celebration, right?

Not for the WNBA, which is apparently embarrassed by the presence of a generational talent who's popular with the public in its midst. Opponents who are jealous of Clark seem to be trying to prematurely end her career via injury and the league pretty much looks the other way.

According to one USA Today columnist, Clark's concern over that is going to get black people killed. I really wish I were making this up.

My friend and RedState colleague Teri Christoph wrote about this yesterday:

And it's Clark's attempts at self-preservation that have earned her the ire of USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour, who has bizarrely and rather dangerously compared the possible repercussions of Clark's "flopping" to the lynching of black teenager Emmett Till in 1950s Mississippi. Yes, really.

Here's some more context from my former colleague Guy Benson:

The following paragraph was written by the same person who preemptively declared that America had “already lost” the World Cup because we are a “hateful and greedy nation.” It’s part of her screed against the most popular player in the WNBA. And it’s real: https://t.co/uR2ZGkDeV7 pic.twitter.com/VaM8orHl5U — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 23, 2026

Advertisement

I hope she had a parachute when she took that leap.

Armour is a cliché white liberal who is assuaging some misbegotten guilt by pretending to care about minorities. As you can tell by her World Cup comment, she's also a blithering idiot who assesses everything through a prism of ignorant bitterness.

There are few things more wearisome than a virtue-signaling leftist white avenger who believes she's truly down with the struggle.

Armour is accusing Caitlin Clark of flopping. I've seen her get poked in the eye and punched in the throat but, hey, flopping or something. Sophie Cunningham rose to prominence last year for retaliating against a cheap shot taken on Clark. She became known as her enforcer.

Since then, Clark and Cunningham have become the real faces of the league, much to the chagrin of WNBA executives. Those who have been languishing in the WNBA throughout its pre-Caitlin Clark years seem to think that Clark and Cunningham are a bit too white and heterosexual to be the league's standard-bearers.

Predictably, internal complaints about Clark all begin by playing the race card. Teri's post details a recent incident between Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, she of the aforementioned throat-punching infamy. Thomas insists that she wasn't even aware of what she'd done, even though there is a picture of her with her fist on Clark's throat and she's staring straight at it.

Within days, Thomas wanted everyone to know that she was the real victim, because people were calling her a thug and allegedly threatening her. Wokesters in the hack media rallied around Thomas of course. However, Armour was the first to say that Clark being assaulted would bring back Jim Crow and start getting black people murdered.

Advertisement

A hundred bucks says that Armour doesn't have any black friends.

Unless Caitlin Clark's throat somehow gets magically weaponized, she won't be responsible for he deaths of anyone.

Mentally unwell, lily white race-baiters like Nancy Armour could very well get Caitlin Clark hurt, though.

Off to the weekend, but I'll leave you with this.

I'm Stephen Kruiser, and I endorse this message:

President Donald Trump hopes to see the Dodgers back at the White House next year:



“Welcome back to the White House, and maybe I'll see you again next year. I hope." pic.twitter.com/v11PumTRRm — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 23, 2026

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

A couple of quick ones today, then we are on to the weekend. Jeffrey S. gets us started:

Dear Mr. Kruiser, Will the new a capella version of "Rent" switch out the opening number to "Seasons of Coochy-Choochy?" I'd pay good money to see that,

I'm not sure how much artistic license can be involved in stage productions of musicals, but you're onto something there. Also, Charo is eternal.

Friend of the Briefing Sheryl V-R will finish things up for us:

Buenos tardes, Jefe Kruiser! Working off a 1984 thing where language shapes thought: can we stop calling them the "woke mob", because I don't think there's that many. Let's promote "woke squad" or "woke platoon". No counting the bots! And of course we should visualize them in their skivvies, to further dampen any intimidation. Cheers from muggy Georgia!

Advertisement

I do think that the combination of no longer having a bully pulpit in the White House and corporations backing off of woke initiatives has greatly reduced the numbers of the mob. The mob will return with a vengeance, however, if the Dems win the presidency any time soon. For a while now, I've preferred using "Rainbow Mafia," which doesn't have any size connotation.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

Everything Isn't Awful

He was so fancy for no reason 😭 pic.twitter.com/bSdRRhJd1F — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) July 23, 2026

PJ Media

Me. Media Hacks Still Struggling With World Cup Ruining Their 'America Is Awful' Shtick

VodkaPundit. What Will Trump Say About This Billion-Dollar EU Fine?

CENTCOM Completes 13 Straight Nights of Striking Iran

South Carolina's Own Latin Lover, Mark Sanford, Enters Race for Graham's Senate Seat

Most Have Gone Home, but El Salvador Is Still Saving Lives in Venezuela

Mamdani’s Rhetoric Gets Results: Muslim Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ Stabs Two, Including a Jewish Man

'People Are Mad': House Democrats Watch Their Campaign Arm Burn Cash on Lost Causes

John Fetterman Savages Zohran Mamdani

+1. Trump Says Houthis and Tehran Masters Face ‘Major Military Punishment’

Rabbi Barclay's Iran Update for July 23

If the Brown Shirt fits...Lebanese Activist Compares Hezbollah Supporters to Hitler Youth

Will the Democrats Disavow the DSA Platform?

Have Jihadists Killed More Than 314,700 Innocent People Since 9/11?

Nebraska Lefty Candidate’s Ally Caught, Admits to Doxxing ICE Agent

Is Dem Fundraising Powerhouse ActBlue a Massive Money Laundering Machine?

Communism-Socialism, Islam: How to Meet the Threats?

2028 Speculation Explodes: The Future of MAGA Isn’t Vance or Rubio. It’s… Tom Brady?!

Advertisement

Roundup of the Senate Race in South Carolina: New Candidates, a Debate, Pro-Life Chatter on X

Trump Needs to Better Brand the SAVE America Act

The Crusades Test

The Northern Border Is Quiet Until 1.7 Metric Tons of Drugs Appear

June Defensive Gun Uses Show Why Hawaii Should Embrace Second Amendment

He Helped Build Obama’s Legacy. The Job Cost Him His Company.

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield

Cool. Trump: Iran Will Pay for Ship Damage With Its Own Frozen Funds

Mexican National Sentenced for Orchestrating Fake Robberies to Score U-Visas

John Thune Fumes After Getting Roasted by Karoline Leavitt Over His Incompetence

👉Examples of Gun Control Failures Abound

Cam&Co. No on Nine: The Latest on the Campaign to Repeal Mass Gun Law

New Jersey Considers Options After Series of Legal Setbacks

Center for American Progress Tries to Triangulate Trans Issues

Education Department: No More Disparate Impact Analysis

Hey, Didn't the UK Supreme Court Define What a Woman Is?

⚾⚾⚾Trump Welcomes the World Series Champion L.A. Dodgers to White House With His Typical Humor

Deranged Sportswriter Compares the WNBA's Caitlin Clark to the Men Who Lynched Emmett Till (Updated)

Boom: Elon Delivers Mic Drop Moment Against the Media During Fiery Interview

Um...CNN: Trump Has Activated a Never-Used 'Secretive Court' for Deporting ‘Alien Terrorists’

She nasty. Jasmine Crockett Welcomes Witnesses to the Republican Party's 'Great Replacement Therapy Session'

AP: Trans Aid Workers in Nepal Turn to Sex Work After USAID Cuts Cost Them Their Jobs

VIP

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #141: How Many Illegal Voters Are REALLY in NJ?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Thursday Essay: We Need to Talk About 'The Odyssey'

Advertisement

FLASHBACK: Bernie Sanders Calls Daniel Ortega an 'Impressive Guy'

Sodom and Gomorrica: ‘An Attack on Women in Society’

Musk's Plan for a Million Data Center Satellites 'Irresponsible' and 'Reckless,' Say Some Scientists

The Great Replacement Chronicles: Rep. Brandon Gill vs. ‘Implicit Bias’

Trump-Backed Scientist Mocks ‘Climate Denier’ Label and Exposes Lefties’ Language Problem

Finally James Carville Gives Democrats Good Advice

Around the Interwebz

This canine won't settle in full Coyote Vs. Acme trailer

Google just had its first negative cash flow quarter due to massive AI spending

1-5: California. The 10 States With the Worst Commutes in America

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Van Gogh’s Church at Auvers leans and breathes, its walls quivering in uneasy color. The building feels alive—pulsing with the artist’s own unrest near the end of his life. #artbots #vangogh pic.twitter.com/ficYnr5tMw — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) July 23, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This is one of my all-time faves.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/23/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Real America's Voice

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: New York Times

Radio: ABC

New Media: The New Yorker



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement on American Nuclear Innovation

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route the Waldorf Astoria

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the Waldorf Astoria

Waldorf Astoria

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT attends the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Waldorf Astoria

In-Town Travel Pool



8:55 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Waldorf Astoria

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs the Waldorf Astoria en route the White House

Waldorf Astoria

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.