The Morning Briefing: Hell Hath No Idiocy Like White Libs Playing the Race Card

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is building a caramel-covered Weetabix fort for reasons unclear to the local constabulary.
Hardcore professional sports fans have dealt with a lot of nonsense from the NFL, Major League Baseball, and the NBA in recent years. It's mostly been woke-related lunacy. One thing none of us have had to endure is watching any of those leagues be openly hostile to their greatest players.
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) doesn't seem to want to follow the examples of any of its more successful, counterpart male leagues. A mere punchline to all but a handful of fans for most of its 29-year history, the WNBA experienced a great uptick in interest when Caitlin Clark was drafted and began playing for the Indiana Fever in 2024.
A cause for celebration, right?
Not for the WNBA, which is apparently embarrassed by the presence of a generational talent who's popular with the public in its midst. Opponents who are jealous of Clark seem to be trying to prematurely end her career via injury and the league pretty much looks the other way.
According to one USA Today columnist, Clark's concern over that is going to get black people killed. I really wish I were making this up.
My friend and RedState colleague Teri Christoph wrote about this yesterday:
And it's Clark's attempts at self-preservation that have earned her the ire of USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour, who has bizarrely and rather dangerously compared the possible repercussions of Clark's "flopping" to the lynching of black teenager Emmett Till in 1950s Mississippi.
Yes, really.
Here's some more context from my former colleague Guy Benson:
The following paragraph was written by the same person who preemptively declared that America had “already lost” the World Cup because we are a “hateful and greedy nation.” It’s part of her screed against the most popular player in the WNBA. And it’s real: https://t.co/uR2ZGkDeV7 pic.twitter.com/VaM8orHl5U— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 23, 2026
I hope she had a parachute when she took that leap.
Armour is a cliché white liberal who is assuaging some misbegotten guilt by pretending to care about minorities. As you can tell by her World Cup comment, she's also a blithering idiot who assesses everything through a prism of ignorant bitterness.
There are few things more wearisome than a virtue-signaling leftist white avenger who believes she's truly down with the struggle.
Armour is accusing Caitlin Clark of flopping. I've seen her get poked in the eye and punched in the throat but, hey, flopping or something. Sophie Cunningham rose to prominence last year for retaliating against a cheap shot taken on Clark. She became known as her enforcer.
Since then, Clark and Cunningham have become the real faces of the league, much to the chagrin of WNBA executives. Those who have been languishing in the WNBA throughout its pre-Caitlin Clark years seem to think that Clark and Cunningham are a bit too white and heterosexual to be the league's standard-bearers.
Predictably, internal complaints about Clark all begin by playing the race card. Teri's post details a recent incident between Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, she of the aforementioned throat-punching infamy. Thomas insists that she wasn't even aware of what she'd done, even though there is a picture of her with her fist on Clark's throat and she's staring straight at it.
Within days, Thomas wanted everyone to know that she was the real victim, because people were calling her a thug and allegedly threatening her. Wokesters in the hack media rallied around Thomas of course. However, Armour was the first to say that Clark being assaulted would bring back Jim Crow and start getting black people murdered.
A hundred bucks says that Armour doesn't have any black friends.
Unless Caitlin Clark's throat somehow gets magically weaponized, she won't be responsible for he deaths of anyone.
Mentally unwell, lily white race-baiters like Nancy Armour could very well get Caitlin Clark hurt, though.
Off to the weekend, but I'll leave you with this.
I'm Stephen Kruiser, and I endorse this message:
President Donald Trump hopes to see the Dodgers back at the White House next year:— SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 23, 2026
“Welcome back to the White House, and maybe I'll see you again next year. I hope." pic.twitter.com/v11PumTRRm
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
A couple of quick ones today, then we are on to the weekend. Jeffrey S. gets us started:
Dear Mr. Kruiser, Will the new a capella version of "Rent" switch out the opening number to "Seasons of Coochy-Choochy?" I'd pay good money to see that,
I'm not sure how much artistic license can be involved in stage productions of musicals, but you're onto something there. Also, Charo is eternal.
Friend of the Briefing Sheryl V-R will finish things up for us:
Buenos tardes, Jefe Kruiser! Working off a 1984 thing where language shapes thought: can we stop calling them the "woke mob", because I don't think there's that many. Let's promote "woke squad" or "woke platoon". No counting the bots! And of course we should visualize them in their skivvies, to further dampen any intimidation. Cheers from muggy Georgia!
I do think that the combination of no longer having a bully pulpit in the White House and corporations backing off of woke initiatives has greatly reduced the numbers of the mob. The mob will return with a vengeance, however, if the Dems win the presidency any time soon. For a while now, I've preferred using "Rainbow Mafia," which doesn't have any size connotation.
Have a great weekend, everyone!
Everything Isn't Awful
He was so fancy for no reason 😭 pic.twitter.com/bSdRRhJd1F— Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) July 23, 2026
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The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Van Gogh’s Church at Auvers leans and breathes, its walls quivering in uneasy color. The building feels alive—pulsing with the artist’s own unrest near the end of his life. #artbots #vangogh pic.twitter.com/ficYnr5tMw— Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) July 23, 2026
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This is one of my all-time faves.
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