CENTCOM Completes 13 Straight Nights of Striking Iran

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday concluded the thirteenth consecutive night of bombing Iranian regime targets.

The terrorist Iranian regime continues to execute freedom protesters in its own country and attack commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. In strikes on American military targets last week, the Iranians killed four U.S. troops. This week, Iran’s proxies, the Houthis, once again entered the conflict with an abrupt attack on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea. This has been the status quo for some weeks: the Iranians and their proxies conducting strikes on both civilian and military targets and the United States responding, so the real question is whether or not the United States is going to escalate to a decisive move that will hopefully end this 47-year Jihad permanently.

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The CENTCOM update on July 23 was brief. “U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET today. This is the 13th consecutive night of strikes aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping,” it stated.

Since resuming the naval blockade against Iran nine days ago, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/zV8zAK0H2X — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 23, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be a focal point of the tension and a primary cause for the back-and-forth strikes. Both the Trump administration and the Iranian regime have at different points claimed they were going to charge tolls for passage through the crucial economic waterway, and the Iranians are not likely to give up their unreasonable demands. Therefore, at some point, one side or the other will have to come out on top.

Related: Lebanese Activist Compares Hezbollah Supporters to Hitler Youth

As a matter of fact, the Tehran terrorists have been looking for an excuse to continue their endless jihad against the United States and any other country that gets in its way, with the Strait of Hormuz simply being a convenient way of extending hostilities.

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The ayatollahs plan to continue their jihad against the “Great Satan” America and the “little Satan” Israel for as many years and as many generations as it takes until either their Islamic messiah, the Mahdi, comes (which, of course, is not going to happen) or we finally eliminate all their top leadership.

And unsurprisingly, the ayatollahs have brought in as many of their proxies as possible to help them fight. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday, “A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly. Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night.”

The president threatened, “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves, who I am very disappointed with in that they have, until now, acted very professionally and smart. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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It is not clear at this time if American military leadership plans to continue strikes through the end of the week or not.

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