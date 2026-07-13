Trump: America, Not Iran, Will Charge Tolls for Strait of Hormuz Shipping

After the peace deal with the terrorist Iranian regime, President Donald Trump has a new plan for the contested Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade is officially back in place against Iran’s trade, and the ceasefire is definitely over as of Monday morning. The ayatollahs have been demanding that every country sending ships through the Strait of Hormuz pay tolls to Tehran. Trump has decided to flip that script.

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The president posted on July 13 on Truth Social, “The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the [sic] THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving.”

Having clarified that point, Trump continued, “All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This policy is likely to be extremely unpopular, however, as other countries are bound to raise a major fuss over America charging such a high price for protection. I am not, of course, arguing against Trump's policy purely because it will irritate the rest of the world. I am simply noting that we can expect to see griping very quickly, particularly from Muslim and woke European nations. It remains to be seen if Trump can enforce this new rule on other nations or not.

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For Our VIPs: See the Contrast: Iranian Media Gloats Over Graham’s Death, Mourns Qatari Emir’s Death

Meanwhile, on Sunday, U.S. Central Command continued to carry out strikes on Iranian regime targets.

Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea… pic.twitter.com/bOM2kmgRxz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026

Iranian regime sources, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei himself, continue to issue direct threats against Trump's life and the lives of other Americans. Iran even put out a hit list mocking the sudden death of pro-Israel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Islamic Republic of Iran celebrates Graham’s death, publishes hit list of targeted foes



No other regime takes such pleasure in the suffering and death of its foes. The “Palestinians” do, whether they’re in the government or out of it, but Iran’s Islamic regime is the only full… pic.twitter.com/0Zw1UxGaqE — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) July 12, 2026

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Regime supporters in Iran had just been calling for the assassination of Graham.

The murderous mullahs have not stopped attacking the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the now-ended ceasefire, as they attempted to enforce their claim of Iranian sovereignty on the crucial maritime trading route.

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