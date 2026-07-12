Iran, U.S. Continue Trading Strikes Over Hormuz Strait

The terrorist and genocidal regime in Iran continues to defy the United States and vow to eliminate American leaders while peppering the Strait of Hormuz with missiles. The United States, in turn, continues to respond with strikes on regime targets.

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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hit the Iranian regime several times in the last week in response to endless ceasefire violations, severe threats against President Donald Trump and other American leaders, and arrogant vows of victory from the mullahs.

CENTCOM confirmed late on Saturday that it “completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, July 11, holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.” The Iranian regime has never stopped trying to claim that it alone should control the strait and be able to charge tolls on all ships that come through. Indeed, the Strait of Hormuz has been the primary source of ongoing military strike exchanges in the last couple months.

In the latest press release, CENTCOM clarified, “U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.”

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The collapse of the Iranian regime is not proceeding at quite the rate that many people who have seen its terrorism play out for decades might wish, but it is happening slowly and surely nonetheless. “During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait,” CENTCOM stated. “Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue.”

On the same day as the latest American strikes, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei — or whoever is running his account — posted a direct threat on X. “The criminal, disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave,” it militantly asserted.

Related: Netanyahu Mourns Lindsey Graham’s Sudden Death

The Iranian parliament, which Mohammad-Baquer "Death to America" Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf) leads, has placed a price on Trump's head of €50 million, or approximately $57 million. At Ali Khamenei’s funeral, supporters of the regime held signs calling for the killing of Trump and other American political or business leaders. Among them, unfortunately, was Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who died suddenly this weekend.

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At least they used a good photo of me.



Judge me by my enemies. https://t.co/Ok2Oq1v4O5 pic.twitter.com/b1RBvzKo9K — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 6, 2026

The extremely high likelihood is that the Iranian regime will not accept any peace deal, no matter how favorable. That is the tragic reality of dealing with fundamentalist Muslims who believe Allah will reward them in eternity for killing civilians and soldiers alike.

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