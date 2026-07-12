Netanyahu Mourns Lindsey Graham’s Sudden Death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is stunned and saddened by the very sudden death this weekend of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Expressing the condolences on behalf of his wife and himself, Netanyahu posted on X Sunday, “Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham. In our recent meeting, I said, ‘Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.’”

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Continuing to use the late senator’s first name as an indication of their truly amicable relationship, Netanyahu stated, “Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.”

The prime minister ended, “Our hearts are with Lindsey's family and with the American people at this difficult time. May his values and initiatives continue to guide us toward victory and peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing.”

From their 2026 meeting:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, at his Jerusalem office, with US Senator Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC. pic.twitter.com/RryE8ZG4nM — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 16, 2026

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Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar also sent condolences after the announcement of Graham‘s death. “Senator Graham was one of Israel's greatest friends and the Jewish people in the U.S. and around the world. Lindsey was a man with a huge heart and rare personal charm. He was endowed with a clear vision of reality and true commitment to values. His support for Israel and its security was boundless,” Sa’ar emphasized in a Hebrew post. “The State of Israel has lost a great friend. Israel will not forget you, friend.”

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We are deeply saddened by the passing of U.S. Senator @LindseyGrahamSC.



For decades, Senator Graham was a steadfast friend of Israel and a strong advocate for the enduring alliance between our two nations. His unwavering commitment to Israel's security and his support for the… pic.twitter.com/1WnNVTnJgA — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 12, 2026

Sen. Graham had a number of problematic policies from an American perspective over the years, but he was also undoubtedly and consistently a strong supporter of Israel.

This is particularly noteworthy within the last few years, as an increasing number of Republicans turned on Israel and began spouting antisemitic propaganda. It is thoroughly understandable that Netanyahu and his fellow Israelis would see Graham’s death as a loss. And perhaps, not unreasonably, Israeli officials are also a little worried about who might replace Graham.

The death of Lindsey Graham is a personal tragedy for his family, especially coming so suddenly and unexpectedly, and also a shocking shake-up within the GOP heading into a midterm election year. Graham’s death has not only national but international implications.

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