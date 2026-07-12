Israel Signs Agreement With Shah’s Son, Prepares for Iran Regime’s Fall

A top Israeli official has announced she already signed an agreement with the son of the late Shah of Persia in a groundbreaking move of recognition, anticipating the hopeful, but not necessarily imminent, fall of Iran’s terrorist Islamic regime.

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Pahlavi, in fact, has a transition plan to help facilitate the Persian people’s choice of a new government, which he has described in a number of places, including on the All-In Podcast. Whether he would be shah—as many Persians (Iranians) have called for—or not is unclear, but either way, he wants to help Iran move toward a more democratic government responsive to the people. This would be a boon not just for Persians, including for religious minorities like Christians, but for Israel and the U.S. Persia would again be our ally, not our deadly enemy.

And Israel’s government has recognized Pahlavi’s legitimate claim to be in the government of a new Iran. On July 10, Gila Gamliel, Israeli minister of innovation, science and technology, posted in Hebrew on X (translation by Grok), “Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and I have already prepared the 'Cyrus Accords'. They are ready for signing, and with God's help, Netanyahu will sign the peace accords—when the evil regime in Iran falls. The regime in Iran is embroiled in internal wars, and there is no doubt that the regime will fall!”

Back in January, around the time that the Tehran terrorists massacred 40,000+ of their own people and put tens of thousands more in jail, Gamliel posted a message directly to the Persian freedom protestors. “Dear Iranian people, your protests by women and men, young people and students, mothers and fathers, are justified,” Gamliel praised them. “You have the right for a better future. Be strong and determined, justice is on your side. We see and the world sees your protests and your opposition to this oppressive and failed regime.”

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Iranian people, you are not alone! I call the world to hear your cry for freedom & to support you!



Let’s make Iran great again!@PahlaviReza



مردم عزیز ایران, شما تنها نیستید! از جامعه بین‌المللی می‌خواهم صدای آزادی‌خواهی شما را بشنود و از شما حمایت کند!

بیایید عظمت را به… pic.twitter.com/MKaZ6ayr6y — גילה גמליאל - Gila Gamliel (@GilaGamliel) January 1, 2026

She expressed the hope many felt: “The regime is weakening every day, and these are its final moments. I call on the international community to hear your cry for freedom and to support you. Israel is with you, and we support you in every way possible. The Iranian people have no better and more loyal friend than Israel. You are not alone. Let’s make Iran great again. In the hope of our victory.”

BREAKING:



The news about Khamenei’s death has reached the people of Tehran.



They are all screaming out of their windows in joy, with many chanting “Javid Shah” (Long Live the Shah) pic.twitter.com/2cpW7BGU6O — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 28, 2026

We pray that the murderous mullahs will soon go to meet their master below and Persia again becomes an ally of the U.S. and Israel. Pahlavi has promised to make that future a reality if given the chance.

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