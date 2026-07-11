Praise Be to Allah, Trump Finds a New Way to Enrage Leftists and Jihad Enablers

If you go open up a window for a minute (assuming you’re running the air conditioner, fellow American), you’ll hear the leftists yet again howling with rage. As he has done so many times in the past, President Donald Trump has driven them up the wall, this time by mocking their favorite religion.

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He did it late on Friday night, at the end of a message threatening harsh retaliation of the Islamic Republic of Iran succeeded in assassinating him:

1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP

This was the second time he said it. Back on April 5, Trump wrote: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

This time, professional Trump-hater Aaron Rupar was ready to pull out the 25th Amendment playbook for yet another orgy of self-righteous partisanship dressed up as sober concern for our nation’s welfare: “This is total insanity. Words fail to explain how anyone let alone a plurality of voters thought giving an obviously demented person control of the most powerful government in the world was a good idea. We will be lucky to come out the other side of this alive.”

In its news roundup for Saturday, July 11, the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) huffed that “Trump, repeatedly during the war and its uneasy ceasefire, has invoked the name of God in Arabic, as well as threatened to destroy Iran’s very civilization.” Pompously referring to itself in the third person, the unsavory group continued: “The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a nationwide advocacy group, has in the past criticized Trump’s ‘deranged mocking of Islam.’”

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Indeed it did. On April 5, the Hamas cheerleaders at CAIR issued a press release complaining not only about Trump’s alleged “deranged mocking of Islam,” but about his supposed “indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs.” They accused him of a “a long pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that have dehumanized Muslims at home and abroad,” and added that “the casual use of ‘Praise be to Allah’ in the context of violent threats reflects a disturbing willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam and its followers.”

Now, wait a minute. CAIR has never lacked for chutzpah, but this is really over the top. They’re knocking Trump for issuing violent threats in the context of saying “Praise be to Allah”? Do they expect their audience to be wholly ignorant of the fact that Muslims have screamed “Allahu akbar” (Allah is greater) while in the midst of committing literally hundreds, and possibly even thousands, of violent jihad attacks?

Related: Trump's Mount Rushmore Speech Outrages the Media Like Nothing Since the Days of Reagan

Those jihadis went Trump one better, as they were actually committing acts of violence while praising Allah, not just threatening to do so. CAIR, however, has never deigned to take any notice of that, much less to issue indignant press releases demanding that the jihadis stop “hijacking” their religion. (That’s because, of course, it isn’t hijacked at all, and the jihadis are acting in accord with its violent teachings.)

Instead, CAIR reserves its ire for Trump, and with good reason: the more Trump skewers the Islamic foundation of Iran’s belligerence and aggression, the more people will come to realize that all the hogwash they’ve been fed for twenty-five years about Islam being peaceful is actually false. The more they’ll realize that Islam is actually at the center of global conflicts, and that those conflicts will never be resolved as long as that fact is ignored.

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In light of that, it’s clear that CAIR and its leftist comrades are enraged at Trump because with his gentle mockery, he is giving away their whole game. It’s hard to keep up a pose of aggrieved victimhood when everyone knows that the religion to which you loudly proclaim your devotion teaches endless war against those who are outside the fold. Trump has caught on. Others will follow.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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