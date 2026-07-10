West Coast, Messed Coast™ — A Political Money Grab so Audacious It Comes With Its Own Standing Ovation

Don't hate the player; hate the game, the old saying goes, and Sacramento politicians have taken the political pimp-losophy to new lows by trying to use some tricknology to get voters to pay for their lifestyle. So artful, so poetic is the audacious plan that it comes with its own hype man.

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Your humble West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent will cover that doozy as well as these amazing stories from what used to be known as the West Coast, Best Coast.

A Portland-area YouTuber is attacked in his bed by... Antifa? Probably. He and his wife are lucky the attack wasn't worse... this time.

A Real Housewives actor comes nose to sculpted nose with Orange County reality.

Oregon did it with transportation and gas taxes, and now, in the latest chapter of The Normies Strike Back, Washington State voters have gathered enough signatures in record time to refer an unconstitutional tax to the ballot.

I love it when a plan comes together.

Let's gooooo!

'Hey, Baby, don't listen to them. They don't care for you like I do'

Having gone to one of Portland's worst-performing high schools back in the day, I remember watching male classmates trying to talk girls into becoming a "girlfriend" in hopes of somehow turning them into, as James Brown not-so-subtly put it, a "sex machine."

Now, when I see politicians talking to the serfs about their latest money grab gambit, I'm reminded of the old days of bad come-on lines and slick Dirty Harrys and Shafts kicking those old pimps in the backsides and having that .44 cocked and locked. Sacramento needs guys like that. Metaphorically speaking, I mean. And you'll agree with me in just a few more sentences.

Now, the Democrat Party one-party rulers have decided to expend public resources to hype their own ballot measure to convince dumb voters to pay for their political campaigns. Talk about regulatory capture. Put more simply, Proposition 4 would allow the pimps to take a much higher percentage from each of their stable of... workers to buy another crib or Range Rover.

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At least that's the way I see it.

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ States Give Serfs a Huge America 250 'Gift'

State Rep. David Tangipa (R-8th District) puts it nicer than I, but it's the same game, my man.

He says Democrats are planning to hype the plan allowing local communities to use property, sales, and other general fund taxes to pay for campaigns the way Los Angeles and San Francisco do.

If that sounds like a nightmare, it is.

🚨 INSANITY ALERT: NEW CALIFORNIA LAW WOULD ALLOW TAX DOLLARS TO FINANCE CAMPAIGNS



Prop 4 is an insane proposition that would repeal the ban on tax dollars (sales tax, property tax, and general fund money) from being used to finance politicians campaigns.



Here’s the breakdown… pic.twitter.com/ewzRaxNXbZ — David Tangipa (@DavidTangipa) July 10, 2026

Newsom's full employment plan

Gavin Newsom's full employment plan for 14-year-old hookers has been going well ever since the governor decriminalized loitering with intent to commit prostitution. Rufo says gangs are branding and selling girls on the street.





The U.S. Attorney's office in Central California, along with the FBI, has been rolling up bad guys along the Figueroa Corridor and its most notorious spot called the Blade near MacArthur Park.

Wiener Watch

The California Family Council (CFC) supported a new measure to keep child predators out of public office, but then State Senate weirdo Scott Wiener got in the way. The lawmaker, who has done much to erase the line between children and pedophiles, reworked the law to exempt teens from the clutches of public servants.

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A bill designed to keep convicted sex offenders out of public office cleared the Assembly floor 67 to 0. Then it went through the Senate Elections Committee, chaired by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), and came out with a hole in it big enough for child predators to walk through. AB 2691, authored by Assemblywoman Dawn Addis, is called the Public Trust Protection Act. The bill defines “sexual assault” to include crimes like rape, sodomy, oral copulation, and sexual penetration. But a new exception carves out three of those crimes when they are committed against a minor age 14 to 17: felony sodomy, oral copulation, and sexual penetration, including cases where the perpetrator is over 21 and the victim is 14 or 15.

Wiener, once again making the world safer for kid diddlers.

I just can't with this guy. Let's hope Californians aren't dumb enough to elevate him to Congress in Nancy Pelosi's seat. Even Nancy endorsed his opponent.

Good Advice

Don’t let communists run your state. https://t.co/9mbX9wNesN — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 9, 2026

Antifa Watch

Antifa members will go to all sorts of extremes to shut people up. Especially in Portland. In this case, this loud and proud Trump supporter, known online as "Tommy4Trump420" on X and TommyTV on YouTube, and his wife were attacked at about 3 a.m. on July 5 by what he believes were his usual antagonizers, Antifa. Attackers broke his bedroom window and layered his wife and him with Bear mace. His wife had to be treated at the scene after cops and medics responded to the attack.

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Tommy told me on The Adult in the Room Podcast livestream that earlier he was observing an Antifa, anti-Independence Day protest in downtown Portland. When he and his friends were forced out — isn't that the way of the intolerant left — he was followed as he tried to get back to his car.

Tommy and his wife have just moved to a new place in another nearby community to get away from the constant hectoring and vandalism by Antifa — he has replaced several slashed tires on his vehicle. He believes that for some reason, the Seattle Police Department doxxed his new address. I'll be making calls this week.

What's happening here is what's happened with impunity at the hands of Antifa for years.

YouTube livestreamers have a right to observe and report what the Antifa black bloc mob is doing. Antifa has no right to attack them for doing so. Period.

Hmmm: Trans Boyfriend of Accused Charlie Kirk Assassin Testifies in Closing Hours of Court Hearing

I am once again calling on Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to investigate.

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And, yes, Tommy was the one attacked in a drive-by shooting by another leftist. The Multnomah County District Attorney has still NOT brought that case to a grand jury.

I wrote about that case here: Out of Control: Leftist Shoots Right-Wing Livestreamers in Portland in Drive-By Attack Near ICE HQ.

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Revenge of the Normies

Let's get over the companies, finance people, and top-earning ballers who have left Washington State since the announcement of a so-called "millionaires tax" earlier this year. Among the bigger names are Howard Schultz/Starbucks, Marc Barros’s company Movement, and Delta Camshaft.

Pfft! Who needs jobs, amirite?

Well, the normal people of Washington State think that's wrong. Seattle Red, a company for which I work on the radio, reports that the lovely people at Let's Go Washington have collected more than enough signatures to put the illegal income tax on the ballot to let voters decide this November.

Let’s Go Washington delivered 511,408 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office Thursday, putting the repeal of Governor Bob Ferguson’s 9.9% income tax on track for the November ballot. The number crushes the 308,911-signature threshold, and additional petition sheets were still arriving as supporters gathered in Tumwater. The initiative targets SB 6346, the income tax Washington Democrats passed this spring on households earning above $1 million. Ferguson and Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen repeatedly claimed voters deserved a say on the tax; they then wrote a necessity clause into the law that blocked the faster referendum path, a maneuver the state Supreme Court upheld in May. That forced the campaign to gather twice as many signatures through the initiative process.

These Democrats are absolute ghouls.

And here's a clue, Democrats: An Association of Washington Business survey found 91% of employers were not planning to expand in Washington

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The Real (almost) House Fires of Orange County

When I'm not working on my Real Housewives of Antifa t-shirts, yes, they exist, I watch the RHOC and have always been concerned about Jen Pedranti's mothering instincts, but I just chalked it up to a cranky ex, airheadedness, and her desire for more botox and filler.

Well, it turns out her underage kid was with his friends from their old Ladera Ranch 'hood, and they started a seven-acre brush fire. We're thinking fireworks may have had something to do with it since it happened on July 7. Idiots.

Pedranti owned it and said she and her ex-husband are grateful there are no charges, but appreciated that the local firefighters gave her son and his friends a very real scared straight lesson.

And although there are apparently some adverbial issues, Jen said she was very sorry.

“My ex-husband and I take this very serious,” she said. "This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.”

Truth: Explosive Spencer Pratt Video Dismantles Mamdani and Communism

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Deception Pass, Wash., named by Captain George Vancouver on his 1792 expedition. Vancouver believed that Whidbey Island was part of the mainland. His navigator, Joseph Whidbey, got into a small boat to check it out and found out that it was a strait and navigable.

Before you complain that Vancouver didn't get his due, there are cities in Canada and Washington named for the famous sea captain.

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My parents brought my sisters and me to Whidbey Island to visit family friends several times when I was a kid. We collected small crabs from under rocks and used egg cartons to house them in their "hotels."

We're sure that the adults emptied the critters back onto the beaches when we weren't looking.

Good memories.

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