The First Promise in Marriage Is Honesty, and Compatibility Still Matters

Kristi Noem's mother says her daughter plans to end a 34-year marriage after learning that her husband had allegedly lived a secret sexual life online.

No divorce filing has surfaced, and neither Kristi nor Bryon Noem has publicly confirmed the split. Still, Corinne Arnold says her daughter hired a lawyer and told the family she intended to divorce. From the Daily Caller:

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The former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary plans to divorce her husband, Bryon Noem, and he has moved out of their Castlewood, South Dakota, home, her mother, Corinne Arnold, told the Daily Mail. No divorce paperwork has appeared in South Dakota court records, the New York Post reported, and Noem herself has not confirmed the split. Arnold, 77, told the Daily Mail that her daughter revealed the decision at a grandchild’s birthday party in late spring, after the scandal surrounding Bryon broke. “It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced,” Arnold told the outlet. She said she pressed her daughter directly during the gathering.

Noem currently serves as President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Shield of the Americas. She's smart, accomplished, forceful, and blessed with the kind of political instincts that carried her from a South Dakota farm to Congress, the governor's mansion, and a presidential cabinet.

Ask 10 men what they'd value in a wife, and her intelligence, strength, confidence, and common sense would check plenty of boxes.

And, to get it out of the way, Kristi Noem isn't butt-ugly.

People sometimes forget that women also have boxes they expect a husband to check. A man secretly dressing as a woman, adopting a female persona, spending large sums on fetish performers, and sharing intimate details with strangers may not appear anywhere on that list.

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Photos and messages published in March allegedly showed Bryon Noem wearing women's clothing and oversized fake breasts while participating in an online “bimbofication” community. He allegedly used an alias, communicated with fetish models, and spent over $25,000.

As the New York Post reported, Kristi's representatives said she was devastated and that the family had been blindsided.

His face is fully visible in several of the photos, one with a completely straight visage and an other making a flirtatious kissy-face with pursed lips. Bryon, who made his fortune in the insurance industry, allegedly sent women he met in the online fetish community some $25,000 via Cash app and PayPal as he admired their over-the-top bust sizes and “amazing” curves,” the DM reported. He traded selfies with one woman he pledged to worship like a “goddess,” telling her, “you turn me into a girl,” before asking if he should “put on leggings.” One of the models claimed she once butt-dialed “Jason” and heard a voicemail greeting saying “Noem Insurance, leave a message.” When she Googled Noem Insurance, she found pictures of Bryon and his DHS secretary wife, according to the Daily Mail. When she confronted him about it, he reportedly told her that “he didn’t care”

The central issue isn't whether strangers approve of cross-dressing; adults can make their own choices in private. A spouse retains the same freedom to decide whether those choices are compatible with the marriage she agreed to enter.

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Marriage requires more than affection and shared property; it rests on the reasonable belief that each spouse knows the person sleeping beside them. A hidden identity, secret sexual behavior, and thousands of dollars spent on online performers don't amount to an eccentric hobby tucked away in the garage; they reach into fidelity, finances, intimacy, and, most importantly, trust.

Nobody outside the Noem family knows every wound carried through 34 years. Rumors have also followed Kristi Noem concerning a relationship with political advisor Corey Lewandowski.

She's denied those allegations, and her mother again rejected them while discussing the reported divorce. Unproven claims against one spouse don't excuse proven or admitted conduct by the other.

Political enemies will enjoy the spectacle because humiliation has become one of Washington's favorite sports. Others will accuse Noem of hypocrisy because she has supported traditional views of marriage and sex.

Her response should be simpler: believing men and women are different doesn't require a woman to remain married after discovering that her husband secretly presented himself as a woman for sexual gratification.

Compassion doesn't demand romantic consent; tolerance doesn't create a lifelong obligation to accept every private desire a spouse concealed before discovery. A woman may treat her husband with dignity while deciding she can no longer share a marriage with him.

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A marriage can survive illness, financial ruin, political defeat, and years of distance. It has a much harder time surviving the discovery that one partner maintained a hidden life involving sex, money, and strangers.

It's going to be a rough ride for the Noems. A public divorce drama is one thing, but being a Trump supporter AND Kristi Noem will make the next several months nearly impossible for her and her children, who definitely don't deserve it.

The first promise in marriage is honesty; compatibility can't survive long without it.

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