FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Hello? Hello?

Is this thing on?

It's been so long since you got your Friday dose of Five O'Clock Somewhere, I figured I should probably do a mic check.

You know, so we can maintain our spotless record of technical perfection.

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We'll see you at the usual time, 4 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?