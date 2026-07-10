FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on July 10, 2026

Hello? Hello?

Is this thing on?

It's been so long since you got your Friday dose of Five O'Clock Somewhere, I figured I should probably do a mic check.

You know, so we can maintain our spotless record of technical perfection.

Advertisement

We'll see you at the usual time, 4 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Let's Trigger Lefties With Talk of a Third Term for President Trump Stephen Kruiser
QUELLE SURPRISE! NY Times Blames Platner on — You Guessed It — President Trump Stephen Kruiser
Why I Don’t Think Platner Is Actually Going to Drop Out Matt Margolis
Watch Jessica Tarlov Humiliate Herself Trying to Rewrite the Platner Disaster Matt Margolis
Ilhan Omar’s 30 Million Dollars Have Vanished Into Thin Air, and She Doesn’t Want to Talk About It Robert Spencer
A Rubio Summit That Saves the World? Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Whiskey Wednesday, Thursday Edition: A Trio of Bourbons From Georgia Distilleries
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #139: It Was Great Being on the Fun Side of America 250
Thursday Essay: How to Turn $750,000 into $400 Million With This 1 Weird Trick
Advertisement