These YouTubers Helped Bring Down a $65 Million Multinational Fraud Ring – And We Should Commend Them

I hate scammers. I absolutely do.

You’ve probably seen them trying to take action against those who don’t know any better. Conniving types both here in the U.S. and overseas (mainly in India) are using personal information to try to scam older citizens out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. And they’re still at it, sending fake emails and placing phone calls in the hopes of snagging one more victim.

Advertisement

But guess who’s doing something about it. You won’t believe this.

YouTubers.

Usually, people run YouTube channels to discuss controversial topics or simply try to do stupid things in an effort to build an audience. However, there are two that have done something remarkable here – they’ve teamed up with government agencies to bring down a fraud ring that has been responsible for over $65 million in fraud.

The YouTubers in question are Scammer Payback and Trilogy Media. Most of the time, they keep an eye open for scammers and try to catch them in the act. And they’ve inspired other YouTube channels to do the same, stopping these fraudsters before they can hurt actual people.

But according to the United States Attorney’s Office, these two uncovered the scheme, which has since led to convictions across the board. The report reveals that, with the information from these two, 28 alleged members of a Chinese organized crime ring have been charged in four federal grand jury indictments.

And these guys didn’t hold back against their victims. One was even a 97-year-old San Diego widow of a Holocaust survivor who, because of them, lost her entire life savings. (Hopefully she’ll find a way to recover it now that this ring has been busted wide open.)

With the help of these two YouTubers, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the IRS-Criminal Investigations carried out the search and seizure warrants, later resulting in the arrests. A number of assets were seized because of this, including luxury vehicles like a 2025 GMC Yukon Denali.

Advertisement

It absolutely sickens me that these fraudsters took these innocent people’s money to spend on luxury items for themselves. Including that widow, who deserved far better than what she got.

But, at last, justice served.

Pierogi actually took to X this week to discuss part of the operation, with one suspect – Hua Wang – being taken in and pleading guilty shortly after arrest. In addition, Weining Su, another suspect, was captured at JFK International Airport after attempting to flee to China. “These guys are done for a long time,” he noted.

Rightfully so. And it’s the way they did it that was so incredible. With Pierogi working alongside two Trilogy Media members, they managed to bring in the fraudsters (unknowingly), confronting them and then uploading the footage to government agencies.

I think U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said it best back in August 2025: “Not all heroes wear capes. Some have YouTube channels.”

And it reminds me that some people still know the right way to utilize social media for the greater good. Usually, this medium is reserved for folks who have nothing better to do than complain and pass along their empty conspiracy theories, in the hopes of hurting hard-working law enforcement and, as of late, ICE agents. But users like Pierogi and the folks at Trilogy Media are getting the job done – and they’re not through yet.

Advertisement

For that matter, neither are these departments, which are determined to nail even more of these scammers. “Our office will continue to be on the cutting edge of law enforcement techniques to ensure justice for vulnerable victims who have been defrauded by Chinese organized crime.”

All I can say in regard to this is, “Keep up the great work.” Scammer Payback and Trilogy Media’s efforts, along with those that also fight back against these horrible scammers, should be commended. I recommend checking out their channels for yourself and seeing where their efforts lead.

And let’s stop these scammers. For crying out loud, older Americans deserve better. Especially that poor widow.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.