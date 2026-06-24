Luxury Cars, Jewelry, and Resorts: Two Hospice Fraudsters Bilked Taxpayers to Live High

A Rolls-Royce. A beach resort vacation. Pricey jewelry. These are just a few of the purchases that two Los Angeles fraudsters made after stealing taxpayer money from federal hospice programs.

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Bill Essayli, the first U.S. assistant attorney for the central district of California, has been a warrior against fraud with new investigations and arrests almost every week. He highlighted Oron Sachar and his accomplices. Meanwhile, Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also highlighted the case of Marizel Yukee. All of these fraudsters were exploiting very sick and elderly people, along with falsely billing the government for hospice care. California is a particular hotspot of hospice fraud, partly because the state government there isn't interested in preventing fraud.

First of all, we have this professional thief, who billed Medicare and Tricare $1 million per person, adding up to $900 altogether, over just 18 months:

A beach resort in the Philippines, seized supercars and jewelry worth $2 million locked in a home safe: That’s how fraudster Marizel Yukee spent YOUR taxpayer money while targeting terminally ill hospice patients, according to allegations.



In just 18 months, she billed Medicare… pic.twitter.com/983UpZNKL5 — DrOzCMS (@DrOzCMS) June 24, 2026

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The other major fraudster had a whole network. Essayli explained to Fox News that Sachar "would prey on vulnerable people who did not need hospice, and then also bill the government for deceased strangers." A team from Fox went with the FBI to record Sachar's arrest in Los Angeles, noting that the charges against him concern $27 million in stolen taxpayer dollars. Among the items he bought with that money, according to evidence Fox viewed, was a Rolls-Royce Phantom. That model car is selling in Pasadena, Calif., for around $677,000. Even used models in California are showing up on websites at over $700,000.

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Sachar "was living the high life," Essayli said. "He was making millions of dollars fraudulently, and is very brazen, and he finally got caught, and now he's looking at significant prison time." Federal prosecutors told reporters that Sachar operated a number of fraudulent hospices, including one reportedly called Holy Trinity. It would be more accurate to call Sachar and his two accomplices an un-holy trinity.

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Fox explained, "Sachar billed Medicare using names and personal information of dead people that his hospice never treated, getting up to $33,000 per patient a year. Prosecutors are also charging two accomplices, including this man, Abraham Shin, who allegedly helped connect Sachar with Jeannie Choi, the manager of a mortuary, who gave Sachar names of people who recently passed in exchange for cash."

Oz also appeared in the video talking about how Los Angeles's 1,800 hospices account for around a third of hospice licenses in the USA and how this impacts hospice programs across the country. The Trump administration has already suspended 800 California hospice and home healthcare licenses in an effort to check the fraud.

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