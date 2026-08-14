West Coast, Messed Coast™—Is It the End of the Line for Gavin 2028?

Victoria Taft | 12:55 PM on August 14, 2026
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Gavin Newsom and his political party have been the ruination of California. Of course, you've been reading this for years in your West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, but now Newsom is taking his act to a national audience, and it's not going so well. 

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All people need to do is look at his record.

From environmental laws that made fires worse to choosing the most autocratic ways to lock people down for COVID, through it all, the feckless Newsom has let down the people. He's overseen homeless rip-offs and then passed laws to hide information about it. He promised to rein in spending on the "high speed" (heh) bullet train, and now it's about to go under. He should have canceled that monstrosity years ago. 

Now he is fashioning himself into a communist to fit in with the cool commie kids in his run for president. 

We've got an update on prison life and how Seattle is finally realizing that hiring a commie for mayor might have been a bad idea. 

Lots to talk about. Let's go!

Gavin Newsom, communist

I was noodling the other day about the complete colossal failure that Gavin Newsom experienced in Michigan this week. Newsom is a pluripotent political stem cell — he will grow into whatever is necessary to fit in. This time it was communism. The only dupes willing to believe this latest Newsom show were undergrads on campus.

Do you really think these 17 older people were buying it? 

When he auditioned to play the role of governor in 2019, he was a fiscal conservative moderate. Now the "high" speed rail is running out of money because there's no sustaining funding for what has become a tax dollar plunder of the highest order.

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But while Gavin was busy canceling fundraisers for lack of interest, Auntie Nancy Pelosi was back home in Cali at the Politico confab, talking up AOC. But her nephew? Not so much. 

After talking up AOC as an exciting possible presidential candidate and "operational," she in effect dismissed Gavin as an exciting governor but "who knows where he goes next." This is called damned with faint praise. 

All one must do to torpedo Newsom's presidential chances is to look at his record. 

L-O-L-A in prisonland

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has shockingly vacated a lower court ruling ordering prisons to warehouse men who say they're women in women's prisons. 

Fiery—West Coast, Messed Coast™—Spokane Arsonist Was Wearing the Same Shirt He Wore to Set Fires Last Year

The case out of Oregon regards the April ruling of U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke, who ruled in favor of two men who identified as women who said they'd been sexually violated behind the bars of men's prisons. 

The Ninth Circuit ordered an expedited appeals process for the trans prisoners. 

This one should be interesting. 

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Currently, all West Coast, Messed Coast™ states allow men to be housed in women's prisons.

Speaking of which…

Sex slavery?

I know that the conditions in prisons are not top of mind for a lot of people, but Harmeet Dhillon, who's in charge of the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice, has heard enough about staff raping women in California prisons. Indeed, her investigators "uncovered a longstanding pattern of sustained staff sexual misconduct, inadequate safeguards, failures in confidential reporting, improper investigative practices, and insufficient accountability measures" at three women's prisons in California.

From the DOJ press release:

Investigators uncovered a longstanding pattern of sustained staff sexual misconduct, inadequate safeguards, failures in confidential reporting, improper investigative practices, and insufficient accountability measures. The Department concluded that these systemic deficiencies grievously violate prisoners’ rights under the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments. 

She's ordered remediation measures and dumped the pile of poo on Gavin Newsom's doorstep, demanding he fix it in 49 days. 

It's one thing to be locked up for something you did wrong; it's a far different thing to be locked up and used as someone else's sex slave. 

Truth

The most successful drug recovery programs are those that are tied to God or a "higher power," like a 12-step program. 

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They Want it All—The Left Is Coming for Your County Sheriff

Health and Human Services Secretary Bobby Kennedy was in San Diego County this week to explain this obvious fact of life and to highlight the Trump Administration's emphasis on these programs to get people off drugs and off the streets. 

Read this excerpt from the Times of San Diego and note that all of these programs have been around for decades, helping addicts and getting them free from drugs:

Kennedy, and the other Trump administration officials, all spoke about faith-based solutions Wednesday at the rescue mission’s privately funded South County Lighthouse in National City.

“Recovery requires treatment and accountability,” Kennedy said. “For many Americans it is a spiritual battle … We are giving state and local leaders a practical roadmap to help Americans win that spiritual warfare.”

San Diego Rescue Mission CEO Donnie Dee congratulated the administration for putting together a “new way of doing things in this country.”

“We’ve been saying at the rescue mission for a long time that homelessness is actually a heart issue,” Dee said to open the press conference. “It’s not just a housing issue. It’s not just an addiction issue. It’s actually a heart issue.” 

That's the difference between these programs and so-called "housing first" options. It ain't about the housing. It's about the drugs and the heart.

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This message brought to you by…?

Who's paying the TikTok influencers to say nearly the same thing about "affordability?"

Ew: University Invites Terror-Loving Hasan Piker to Speak and Then The Normies Weigh In

Psycho arsonist

Aaron Faranacci is still behind bars in Spokane on $2 million bail. 

The man who admitted to setting the Old Trails Fire in Spokane and torching 700 homes, making thousands homeless, has also admitted to setting 25 fires in all. 

The Old Trails Fire is 97% contained.

We'll keep you posted. 

Where's Dorothy and that bucket of water when you need 'em?

After playing footsie with the clearly incapable nepo baby, the mainstream media in Seattle are finally coming to grips with the obvious: Mayor Katie Wilson is really bad at her job.

Nowhere is this clearer than Wilson's complete organizational collapse and silence following the mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle two weeks ago. Two innocents were shot dead, a toddler was grazed by a bullet, and others were wounded in what was an alleged gangland shooting. A shooter was also left dead. 

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We're also learning that Wilson was — how shall I phrase it? — not telling the truth about the city's response following what we're told was a gang shooting. 

Reporters have now asked for the release of all of Wilson's text messages. They were told the messages won't be available for three months. 

Shortly after the shooting, Wilson fired the part-time police chief

My question is, do the gangsters usually go to the Bite of Seattle for a fun weekend, or naw? 

The Space Needle isn't exactly a gangster-ridden area. But it's hard to know, since Seattle Police were ordered to stop keeping track of gangs in 2020 because it's raaaaacist. 

Broke: Seattle Can't Afford Cops, but Sure, $300K for Trans Fugees Is Totally Legit

California candidate for Congress

A swing and a miss. 

Congressional candidate Shonique Williams is the second person in this video. She ran for Congress in Riverside County's CD 41.

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She lost in the June primary. 

Good job, Portland Police and Fire

The Portland Police stopped traffic on a freeway to rescue a teen who was having a complete psychotic break on a freeway overpass. 

I rarely give the PPB any credit, so I thought I should give the cops and the fire department a shout-out for helping this kid.

They haven't ruined everything—yet.

No cows were hurt in the making of this Yosemite National Park collage.

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Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA COMMUNISM GAVIN NEWSOM HARMEET K. DHILLON TRANSGENDER

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