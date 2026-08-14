The Morning Briefing: Dear Gavin Newsom — When You've Lost Ann Arbor…

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Mocktail Happy Hour begins immediately following Rage Yoga at the Koi Pond of Ambivalence.

Advertisement

Throughout most of 2024, there was rampant speculation that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the odds-on choice to step in and replace Joe Biden when he eventually dropped out of the race. Nobody was speculating about Biden, by the way; we all knew that he was going to be pushed aside.

This will probably be met with a lot of revisionist history, but I was one of the few people who insisted that Newsom was never going to be the guy. Trust me, it wasn't a popular opinion at the time. Like so many of my opinions, however, it was correct.

There were two things that I knew to be true: 1) There was no way the Democrats were going to throw their black female vice president under the bus and run the lily-white Newsom, and 2) California progressive crazy doesn't play well once it moves away from the coasts.

Now that it's crystal ball time for the 2028 election, I still maintain variations on both of those themes. Morning Briefing regulars are no doubt aware of that. It now seems that more people are coming around to my skepticism about Newsom's inevitability. It's not just the people here on my side of the aisle.

Newsom recently took his coastal commie shtick on the road to Michigan in order to put out feelers for 2028. The guv was given a rude awakening to the world outside of his podcast studio, which my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote about yesterday.

The adoring throngs never materialized. One could hardly refer to the smattering of people who showed up for Newsom's public events as "crowds." Democrats are very adept at astroturfing attendance, but the party wasn't doing any favors for Newsom.

What really caught my eye was that Newsom pulled out of a fundraising event in Ann Arbor. Stephen quotes a Politico article as saying that Newsom's people cited "a small Ann Arbor donor base," as the reason for the cancellation. As Mr. Green wrote, "Saying Ann Arbor has a small Democrat donor base is like saying you couldn't spot any tech bros in Palo Alto."

Advertisement

My mom and sister both live in Ann Arbor, so I spend anywhere from one to four months a year there. Trust me, it's the bluest kind of blue. The Gavin Newsom story that he and the water-carriers in the mainstream media have been telling should have been a massive hit there. That he had to tuck tail and run to avoid further embarrassment there does not bode well at all for his future plans to redecorate the Oval Office.

My latest column examines a Washington Post rundown of the potential 2028 Democratic field. Newsom doesn't exactly come off as a world-beater in it. In fact, the author has nicer things to say about Pete Buttigieg, another white Dem who's going nowhere.

At this rate, the Gavin Newsom 2028 Express may never get out of the station. If he can't sell his leftist loon vision in Ann Arbor, he should probably stick to podcasting.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Speaking of Ann Arbor, I'm heading there this weekend to celebrate my mom's 88th birthday. Kevin is going to take care of Monday's Briefing, and I will be back on Tuesday, tanned, rested, and ready. Have a great weekend, everyone!

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

A couple of quick ones, then it's nap time. I mean the weekend. Doug F. starts us off:

Karoline Leavitt the Sophie Cunningham of the West Wing. I miss her already.

Yep, she's been President Trump's enforcer. Wouldn't it be fun to see Karoline recreate Sophie's pointing meme? Also, if Sophie wants to take her triggering to the next level, she should show up to a game wearing a MAGA hat.

Allen L. takes us to the finish line for the week:

Kruiser - no doubt about it -- Leavitt's a rock star. Not to take anything away from Kayleigh McEnany. She was also exceptional, along with Dana Perino. Sarah Huckabee Sanders set the tone for Karoline and Kayleigh, however. The press secretary I most recall still makes me LOL. Marlin Fitzwater looked like a complete goofball with his glasses on crooked, and his goofy smile. He was worth the entertainment.

Advertisement

All of the Republican women you mention who held the job were very, very good at it. Contrast that with the Biden women — Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre. Despite dealing with a press corps that was mostly friendly and did nothing but lob softballs at them, they always seemed to be caught off guard and confused. That's the difference between merit-based hiring and DEI hiring.

I got to do an episode of the old FNC show Red Eye with Dana Perino. She's a lot of fun and has a wicked sense of humor. My daughter and I ran into her a couple of years later when both Dana and I were doing a hit on a Fox Radio show. She was really sweet then too. Great person.

That's it for this week. Thanks to all who played our home game!

Everything Isn't Awful

This is me every night at 10 since I've been adjusting to a new sleep schedule.

PJ Media

Me. WaPo's Assessment of Potential 2028 Dem Field Reads Like a Program for a Sad Circus

VodkaPundit. The Dems' Great White Hope Just Got Humiliated in Michigan

U.S. Ends Shocking DEI 'Embedded in the Institutional Culture of the Foreign Service'

Trump Celebrates ’BIG WIN’ in Tariff Exemption Case

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Is Trump Pal David Ellison About to Get the Greenlight to Buy Warner?

THAT'S NOT AMAZON! U.S. Launches First Multinational Attack Drone Task Force

It's Campaign Season, America, and the Checkbooks Are Out

The Russiagate Hoax Looks Even Worse After These FBI Revelations

Election Integrity and Second Amendment Court Wins

One Year Later, Washington, D.C. Is a Safer Place Thanks to the National Guard

Karoline Leavitt Raised the Bar for All White House Press Secretaries to Come

How Extreme Leftist Ya Gotta Be for AOC and Bernie to Reject You?

The Gentleman’s Guide to Destroying the DSA, Humiliating El-Sayed, and Saving America!

Trump's New Rule Makes 'Temporary' Mean Temporary Again

Advertisement

Chinese-American Warns Against Hiring Chinese Assets in Congress

Senior Chinese Communist Intelligence Official Buys Historic Building Close to the White House

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Doomers Can’t Deny Trump’s Big Wins

No Way Gov. Kathy Hochul Tweeted That About Illegal Aliens

Cuban National Pleads Guilty to Running Smuggling Network

NBC News Pretends to Care About Rural Americans and Pregnant Women Again

Guns.com Offers New Tech to Benefit Your Local Gun Store

Cam&Co. Celebrations and Questions Follow DOJ's NFA Decision

More Sheriffs Are Opting Out of Colorado's New Permit-To-Purchase Law

Na Zdrowie! Poland Stopped a Russian Plot to Murder an American Citizen

Some of the Bloom Coming Off That Faded Becerra Rose

Woke Will Eat Itself, Chapter MCLXII: WNBA Meets to Discover Definition of 'Woman', And ...

'Unacceptable': Trump DOJ Releases Report on Sexual Assaults by Women's Prison Staffers in CA

After All That, 5th Circuit's Trump Alien Enemies Act Case Goes Poof

Colorado Woman Finds Out the Hard Way Why You Never Want a 'Smart' Thermostat in Your House

Marco’s Montage: White House Gifts Rubio a Framed Collage of His Popular ‘Realizing’ Couch Memes

Tim Miller Is VERY Concerned About Our Clean, Crime-Free 'Dystopian' Nation's Capital

Arrested SPLC Official Says White Supremacy Is One of the Worst Things Created by Man

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana #244: Strengthen Your Stream — An 'Obsession' With 'Beef'

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Thursday Essay: Fat Amy Gets No Respect

Tired of Winning Yet? Here Are More Patriotic Victories to Wear You Out.

FAFO Chronicles: Not Even a Week In, and I Can't Even Keep Up With Colombia

Are We Witnessing the Beginnings of Domestication of Raccoons?

‘Respect the Science™’ Libs Suddenly Not So Respectful

No Learning Curve: The WHO Turns First to China Amid Ebola Outbreak

Is the Kennedy Center Fight Really Worth Having?

The Great Replacement Chronicles: Clown World

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

What TV gained—and eventually lost—with The CW's arrival in 2006

Anthropic could be worth $2 trillion when it goes public

10 Sets of Norse Mythology Words Hiding in the English Language

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I was in an offbeat cover mood. P!NK drops an f-bomb, so WARNING about that. Also, I saw Tori Amos live in the '90s and the whole thing was kinda sexy.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/13/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 16, 2026 FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: FOX

New Media: Border Hawk



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: AP



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

11:40 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Garden City, New York

The White House

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Garden City, New York

Garden City, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Garden City, New York en route Bedminster, New Jersey

Garden City, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Bedminster, New Jersey

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: AP



EDT :

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: AP



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: RSBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Radio: NPR

New Media: Center Square



EDT :

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

7:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Bedminster, New Jersey en route the White House

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Restricted Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.