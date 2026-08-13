The Russiagate Hoax Looks Even Worse After These FBI Revelations

For years, Democrats and their allies in the corporate press insisted the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, the Burisma corruption allegations were a conspiracy theory, and anyone who said otherwise was a Kremlin stooge. Newly declassified documents prove they knew that was a lie the entire time.

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The White House Government Transparency Task Force released a trove of intelligence community records on Wednesday, including a recovered FBI spreadsheet. It cataloged more than six dozen prominent Americans, foreigners, and organizations tied to the Biden-Ukraine scandal and Donald Trump's 2019 impeachment. Democrats, including the Bidens, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and George Soros, were labeled "targets" of Russian disinformation. Conservatives investigating the Bidens, including Fox News, One America News, Michael Caputo, and Rudy Giuliani, were branded "conduits" spreading it.

It gets worse.

The FBI also tagged Trump's own Cabinet officials, Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), as disinformation "conduits." For what? Investigating whether the Biden corruption allegations were true. The FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force signed off on every single assessment.

This didn't happen by accident.

The designations came from a secret counterintelligence operation codenamed "Round River," which FBI analysts launched during the 2020 election. They claimed they were fighting "malign foreign influence," but that’s not what it was about. In reality, it functioned as the mirror image of Crossfire Hurricane, the bureau's years-long pursuit of the fantasy that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. Where Crossfire Hurricane chased evidence that didn't exist, Round River buried evidence that did, including Hunter Biden's laptop.

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FBI Director Kash Patel told the task force he shut down the Foreign Influence Task Force during his tenure and is now reviewing its conduct. "While our internal review of the FITF is not yet complete, we are investigating whether the FITF used information learned from the Round River assessment to undermine or influence ongoing investigations by only focusing on the subset of CHS's (Confidential Human Sources) involving the Bidens," Patel wrote. He added that "defensive briefings to Congress may have been overly focused on just Biden and Ukraine rather than the balanced picture of all foreign threats."

This wasn't defensive counterintelligence, but rather a political shield for Joe Biden. A declassified 2025 Director of National Intelligence summary confirms it.

Three confidential informants, one reporting since 2012, described a Russian intelligence officer's claim that Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky was using Hunter Biden "to get closer to the Americans" in a "long-term operation." Another detailed alleged $100 million bribes to Ukraine's president and CIA officers pressuring prosecutors to drop the Burisma case. A third had direct contact with Hunter Biden himself. Every one of them got retroactively smeared as a Russian asset. Anything connected to the Biden-Ukraine narrative was left uncorroborated.

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It took until 2023, when IRS whistleblowers and Hunter's own former business partners handed Congress the receipts, for the "Ukraine narrative" to collapse. Hunter Biden was convicted of tax and gun crimes, then pardoned by his daddy.

In short, the same FBI that spent years chasing a Russia collusion fantasy against Trump, which never had any evidence to support it, turned around and buried real evidence of Biden family corruption by slapping a "Russian disinformation" label on it. Crossfire Hurricane invented a scandal to sink Trump. Round River erased one to save Biden. That’s the Deep State at work. That's a two-tiered system built to protect Democrats and destroy Republicans, and the people who ran it need to be held accountable.

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