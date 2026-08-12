Election Night Chaos in Wisconsin Raises Some Uncomfortable F-Word Questions

Milwaukee County executive David Crowley wasn't supposed to win Tuesday night. Every poll tracked by RealClearPolitics over the past two months showed DSA candidate Francesca Hong cruising to victory in the Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial primary by double digits. PPP had her up 18 points. Marquette had her up 22. Instead, Crowley, the establishment’s preferred candidate, walked away with the nomination.

Advertisement

So what happened? Were the polls just catastrophically wrong, or is something else going on? It's a fair question, especially given what unfolded on primary night itself.

So much was riding on this election, with pundits on both sides of the aisle predicting that if Hong won the primary, she would ultimately lose in November. So, it hardly seems like a coincidence that Wisconsin's election apparatus turned into a mess almost as soon as the polls closed. USB sticks loaded with voter data turned up scattered in various locations around the state, gumming up the reporting process for hours. The state's election servers went down entirely, leaving officials scrambling to explain themselves to a national audience already watching the returns come in painfully slow.

Huge update: 5 of 9 USB drives had audit logs, not actual results, copied to them. Bipartisan commission will go back to election warehouse, redownload, drive back again. 15k ballots believe to be impacted.



One hour delay



“Human error” says Paulina Gutierrez pic.twitter.com/R51XAHiJmo — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) August 12, 2026

More bad news: Green County is experiencing a server issue.



"...The transmitted results are currently contained in encrypted files that County staff are unable to access or open for reporting."



Clerk says results might not be available until Wednesdayhttps://t.co/7q8tmpNGY8 — Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) August 12, 2026

Advertisement

Francesca Hong was closing the gap with Absentee ballots… then she somehow loses the absentee vote in Milwaukee County after they had to fix a "Tabulation Error" pic.twitter.com/jjBUosh5Hq — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) August 12, 2026

Things were such a mess that NBC News analyst Steve Kornacki lost his composure on air.

Steve Kornacki is slowly losing his mind https://t.co/84sA7npIg4 pic.twitter.com/7J2xXbuksN — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) August 12, 2026

If this were an isolated incident, you could chalk it up to bad luck. It isn't. Election administration problems keep cropping up in Democrat-run cities and states, and officials keep waving them away as nothing to see here. At some point, the pattern becomes the story, whether Democrats want to admit it or not.

Wisconsin’s primary echoes what happened in Michigan, where polls had Abdul El-Sayed beating Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) by double digits in the state's primary. He won by one point. One. Pollsters supposedly measuring the same electorate with similar methods missed by a mile in two different states in the same election cycle.

A miss that size, twice, demands an explanation.

ICYMI: 'The Brink of War' Turns a Diplomatic Summit Into Must-See Film

I'm not buying the suppression poll theory going around. There's no incentive for polling companies to publish numbers they know are garbage, and it's hard to believe multiple firms using different methodologies would all land on the same wildly wrong numbers by coincidence. That theory asks you to believe an entire industry lies to prop up candidates per the preferences of the establishment. It doesn't hold up.

Advertisement

Here's what I'll say: El-Sayed grossly underperformed his polling and barely survived. Now Hong, who was supposed to coast to victory, barely lost on a night when the state's own election infrastructure collapsed in front of everyone watching. And add to that, the Democrat establishment has earned its reputation for playing dirty when a candidate it doesn't like gets too close to winning.

I'm not going to declare fraud based on a couple of bad polling misses and a server outage. I don't have proof of that, and neither does anyone else right now. But I also don't think "Were the polls wrong?" is the right question to be asking at this point.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.