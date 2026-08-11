Movies, Music, Future Plans, and What Will Really Happen in Cuba? Rubio Tells All.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast on Wednesday, and it was a departure from your typical Donald Trump cabinet member interview. Rubio's wife, Jeanette, was there at his side, and the two talked about their marriage, their children, their family life, and just what they do on normal days — or whatever counts for a normal day when you're one of the most powerful men in the world. There was also a lot of talk about...well, Pop-Tarts, but it seems as though the secretary has something of a sweet tooth.

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Thanks for having us, @KatieMillerPod.



You can listen to the conversation wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/4cIacFNLYo — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 12, 2026

They talked about fun stuff, like music, movies, and sports, as well as what Rubio wants to do when he's out of politics — whether that's in "two and a half years or what have you" as he put it (was that a hint?). He even gave us a little insight on what to expect in Cuba in the days to come, given the Trump administration's efforts to apply maximum pressure on the country so that it can have a brighter, freer future.

It was definitely not a serious interview, but I thought I'd have some fun and share some of the highlights. And if you have an extra hour or so, I highly recommend watching it and getting to know our Secretary of State (and possible future president?) a little better.

On music: Rubio has made it clear he's a rap fan over the years, but he's also a big fan of electronic music (ELM). He says he's not a big country fan, but his wife, on the other hand, loves it. She said his music gives her a "headache."

SECRETARY RUBIO: I think it's just very sad. Most of the songs are about somebody whose wife and dog left him.



MRS. RUBIO: That's not true! You need to listen to Morgan Wallen and others. pic.twitter.com/g41WQ32Voh — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

As for the best rapper of all time? Rubio went with Tupac.

SECRETARY RUBIO: I think Tupac was a very talented person, primarily because he was a narrator more than anything else. pic.twitter.com/iv8CTPOQi1 — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

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The secretary has a reputation for being one of the biggest jokesters in the Trump White House, and it turns out, that's exactly the kind of dad he was when his four children were younger (they've all graduated high school now). He was not above hiding and jumping out and scaring them.

KATIE MILLER: What was he like as a dad at different stages?



MRS. RUBIO: He was a prankster! pic.twitter.com/6uVK3W4ZSB — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

And it turns out that some of that may have rubbed off on the kids:

KATIE MILLER: What's the family group chat like these days? Is it a bunch of memes going back and forth?



SECRETARY RUBIO: It is actually our kids, generally, making fun of each other. pic.twitter.com/5QPmnBGlkZ — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

But it wasn't just his silliness — he's raising "happy, well-adjusted, conservative" children too:

KATIE MILLER: What's the secret to raising happy, well-adjusted, conservative children?



MRS. RUBIO: You have to talk to them. You have to debate with them. pic.twitter.com/zdkHqJvD2Z — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

Does Rubio believe in conspiracies? Not necessarily, but he does have an interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

SECRETARY RUBIO: I don't know who it is. I don't know what it is. But there are things flying over our military installations, and they're not ours, and we should look into this. pic.twitter.com/6PQ59X1OVT — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

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How does the man who has the whole world on his brain fall asleep at night? He said that Mrs. Rubio can just fall asleep within 30 seconds of her head hitting the pillow, but he likes to get on YouTube. This one made me laugh because I do the same thing, right down to the exact types of videos he plays, and I have the same problem with those commercial interruptions. I didn't know that other people knew they existed, much less Marco Rubio.

KATIE MILLER: So, what do you fall asleep to at night, YouTube videos?



SECRETARY RUBIO: Sometimes! pic.twitter.com/VyBXLOXyBt — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

And what keeps him up at night? World peace? Venezuela? Iran? No, his wife's Instagram habit.

KATIE MILLER: What keeps you up at night?



SECRETARY RUBIO: Everything! Especially her phone. pic.twitter.com/QGB2dxfNoE — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

What's the one thing Mrs. Rubio disagrees with her husband on? Despite the secretary's declaration that there was not just one and they'd need a second episode for that, they came to the conclusion that she's very spontaneous, while he's much more rigid about schedules and such.

KATIE MILLER: What's one thing you disagree with Marco on?



MRS. RUBIO: Just some of the stuff he stresses about.



SECRETARY RUBIO: Like war and peace, for example. pic.twitter.com/A3QJ0XIKD5 — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

Onto more political topics, Rubio said that he's confident that "Before this administration ends, [Cuba] will be on an irreversible path towards a much different future." He said that after 70 years, you can't just rip something out and replace it with something better, but he does see a light at the end of the tunnel before Trump's term is over. He also pointed out that he has to remind people often that as much as he cares about Cuba (and Venezuela), at the end of the day, he works for the U.S.

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SECRETARY RUBIO: Before this administration ends, Cuba will be on an irreversible path towards a much different future. pic.twitter.com/he8JLOUaPj — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

Katie never asked Rubio about plans to run (or not run) for president in 2028, but she did ask him what his plans are for the future, once his political career is over. He said he didn't know exactly, but he'd love to work in the sports world in some capacity. He also joked that he thought he'd be a good pitchman for commercials.

And he revisited something he told Lara Trump recently — what his ideal day would look like. Initially, he said it would be spending the entire Saturday watching college football, but he expanded upon that, saying his ideal weekend would actually start with the best show on television — College Game Day — and end with the Sunday Night Football NFL game. Mrs. Rubio only watches football when their son plays.

KATIE MILLER: You said to Lara Trump that if you had a day off, you'd watch football all day.



SECRETARY RUBIO: I answered the question completely wrong. https://t.co/kY0y4vMU0t pic.twitter.com/Z1fkelSoEH — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2026

The Rubios talked about many other things — their marriage, the ideal thermostat temperature, other members of the Trump Cabinet, how life has changed from the Senate to the State Department, and whom they would invite to dinner if they could invite anyone. (Spoiler alert: He said Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Nick Saban so he could pick their brains.)

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You even get to hear just how interested he is in the Sharknado movie franchise, so much so that he almost wanted to show Trump one of the movies.

Again, I highly recommend tuning in and watching the whole hour, which you can do below.

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