Movies, Music, Future Plans, and What Will Really Happen in Cuba? Rubio Tells All.

Sarah Anderson | 9:37 PM on August 11, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast on Wednesday, and it was a departure from your typical Donald Trump cabinet member interview. Rubio's wife, Jeanette, was there at his side, and the two talked about their marriage, their children, their family life, and just what they do on normal days — or whatever counts for a normal day when you're one of the most powerful men in the world. There was also a lot of talk about...well, Pop-Tarts, but it seems as though the secretary has something of a sweet tooth.   

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They talked about fun stuff, like music, movies, and sports, as well as what Rubio wants to do when he's out of politics — whether that's in "two and a half years or what have you" as he put it (was that a hint?). He even gave us a little insight on what to expect in Cuba in the days to come, given the Trump administration's efforts to apply maximum pressure on the country so that it can have a brighter, freer future. 

It was definitely not a serious interview, but I thought I'd have some fun and share some of the highlights. And if you have an extra hour or so, I highly recommend watching it and getting to know our Secretary of State (and possible future president?) a little better. 

On music: Rubio has made it clear he's a rap fan over the years, but he's also a big fan of electronic music (ELM). He says he's not a big country fan, but his wife, on the other hand, loves it. She said his music gives her a "headache."

As for the best rapper of all time? Rubio went with Tupac. 

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The secretary has a reputation for being one of the biggest jokesters in the Trump White House, and it turns out, that's exactly the kind of dad he was when his four children were younger (they've all graduated high school now). He was not above hiding and jumping out and scaring them. 

And it turns out that some of that may have rubbed off on the kids: 

But it wasn't just his silliness — he's raising "happy, well-adjusted, conservative" children too: 

Does Rubio believe in conspiracies? Not necessarily, but he does have an interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). 

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How does the man who has the whole world on his brain fall asleep at night? He said that Mrs. Rubio can just fall asleep within 30 seconds of her head hitting the pillow, but he likes to get on YouTube. This one made me laugh because I do the same thing, right down to the exact types of videos he plays, and I have the same problem with those commercial interruptions. I didn't know that other people knew they existed, much less Marco Rubio. 

And what keeps him up at night? World peace? Venezuela? Iran? No, his wife's Instagram habit. 

What's the one thing Mrs. Rubio disagrees with her husband on? Despite the secretary's declaration that there was not just one and they'd need a second episode for that, they came to the conclusion that she's very spontaneous, while he's much more rigid about schedules and such. 

Onto more political topics, Rubio said that he's confident that "Before this administration ends, [Cuba] will be on an irreversible path towards a much different future." He said that after 70 years, you can't just rip something out and replace it with something better, but he does see a light at the end of the tunnel before Trump's term is over. He also pointed out that he has to remind people often that as much as he cares about Cuba (and Venezuela), at the end of the day, he works for the U.S.   

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Katie never asked Rubio about plans to run (or not run) for president in 2028, but she did ask him what his plans are for the future, once his political career is over. He said he didn't know exactly, but he'd love to work in the sports world in some capacity. He also joked that he thought he'd be a good pitchman for commercials. 

And he revisited something he told Lara Trump recently — what his ideal day would look like. Initially, he said it would be spending the entire Saturday watching college football, but he expanded upon that, saying his ideal weekend would actually start with the best show on television — College Game Day — and end with the Sunday Night Football NFL game. Mrs. Rubio only watches football when their son plays.  

The Rubios talked about many other things — their marriage, the ideal thermostat temperature, other members of the Trump Cabinet, how life has changed from the Senate to the State Department, and whom they would invite to dinner if they could invite anyone. (Spoiler alert: He said Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Nick Saban so he could pick their brains.)

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You even get to hear just how interested he is in the Sharknado movie franchise, so much so that he almost wanted to show Trump one of the movies.  

Again, I highly recommend tuning in and watching the whole hour, which you can do below.

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CUBA MARCO RUBIO SPORTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION YOUTUBE

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