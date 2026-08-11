Trans Rep Sarah McBride Has a Sad but I Can't Stop Laughing

With public support for transgenderism lower than it was five years ago, transsexual Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) now admits that "Many of the strategies and tactics that we employed over the last five years didn’t work."

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“Support on individual issues facing the trans community, on individual policies around trans rights, by every objective metric, is worse today than it was five years ago,” McBride said.

You don't say.

McBride made those statements in a video for Epworth United Methodist Church titled “Dignity, Grace, and Better Angels.”

“I think none of those strategies work, and they not only didn't work, I think they often created even more space for those well-funded right-wing efforts to advance their regressive priorities.”

You can watch the whole video on YouTube.

"This strategy of cutting off conversation and even cutting off relationships, it was done from a good place," McBride claimed in the video, equating family-destroying temper tantrums with moral suasion.

While I actually think that part of McBride's assessment is on the money, it's really only one small part of a bigger and far more absurd picture.

I'd love to chalk this one up as a win for conservatism, but it's difficult to say just how much of the credit — er, blame, sorry! — we deserve.

Here's the thing. Americans generally are pretty tolerant people. If Uncle Fred suddenly insisted on being called Aunt Frederica, we'd generally go along with it. But when male sex predators exploited our tolerance to force themselves into spaces that were supposed to be for women only, or when loser male athletes took advantage to become pseudo "winners" in women's sports, we drew the line.

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Belatedly, often haphazardly, and ineffectively in Democrat-dominated areas.

But we did draw a line, and now we get to sit back with our giant buckets of popcorn and watch the absurdities play out for the side that couldn't draw a line on a concrete floor if you super-glued a straight-edge to it and handed them a Sharpie.

So it didn't take long for the country to reach Peak Absurdity where a woman's sports league has to meet so it can settle on a new policy determining what a woman is so that only the correct men get to play on its teams.

Here's Riley Gaines demolishing the whole thing this week on the Laura Ingraham Angle.

🚨 I Invite Cathy Engelbert to Come Milk My BULL@Riley_Gaines_ : “If you have to have a meeting to figure out what a woman is, then you’re not fit to lead an organization… I’ve got a farm, and on my farm I have a heifer, and I have a bull. If Cathy Engelbert is confused about… pic.twitter.com/yDk7tjkdHM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 11, 2026

It hardly takes a Monty Python troupe to highlight the absurdities.

And Another Thing: Gender dysphoria is real, it is serious, and it thankfully afflicts a very tiny sliver of the population. But the "trans" movement has almost nothing to do with gender dysphoria. It's just another Marxist tool for weakening social structures.

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McBride can complain about how "a well-funded, well-coordinated, right-wing, regressive movement has successfully pushed public opinion backwards" until the bulls dressed as cows come home. But after being told for years — under threat of cancellation or broken families — that if a man says he's a woman, then he's a woman, we can't help but notice when the WNBA balks at a couple of (ahem) "female" former NBA players filing for next season's draft.

The WNBA says that it "will not be used as political pawns," after years of selling left-wing politics as sports, and Americans couldn't help but catch on. We'll notice again when the WNBA settles on a new definition of women that includes men, but doesn't include former NBA stars.

Noticing doesn't require "well-coordinated" actions by anybody on the Right; it just requires people with eyeballs.

A sense of humor doesn't hurt, either.

Recommended: I Just Saw the Future in a Phone Call

McBride's admission isn't today's only exciting news.

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