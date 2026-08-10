Romeo and WHO?

Leftists are at war with reality, and are determined to make it over to their liking. And so to hear them tell it, men can become women, the most failed political ideology in the history of the world (that’s socialism, kids) will work this time, we can make our cities safer by abolishing the police and opening the prison doors, and all the rest.

Advertisement

Leftists are also closely allied with Islamic jihadis and supremacists, despite the fact that a good deal of what the left celebrates most fervently would get them killed anywhere Sharia is enforced. Queers for Palestine, for example, would go sailing off the top of the nearest tall building if they ever dared actually to visit the place that is the object of their ardor.

The self-styled queers, however, are not giving up. They’re determined to remake Islam in their own image, and are busy fantasizing about just how delightful that would be. And remember: leftists don’t just hope that fantasy will become reality. They assume that their fantasies are reality, and demand that everyone else go along with them as well. This time, however, their demand that fantasy become reality might not go as smoothly as they think it will.

Next month, Riverside Studios, a trendy “arts centre” in London, is proudly (what else?) presenting Romeo and Hamed, which it describes as “a bold, provocative queer reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy from debut writer Scott Horgan.” It is likely quite provocative, and queer it certainly is, both in the old and new senses of the word, but bold? Nah. The play, you see, was originally called Romeo and Mohammed, but the leftists at Riverside Studios allowed themselves enough “Islamophobia” to realize that a production with a title like that could get them all killed, and they decided to tone it down a bit.

Just a bit, though. The Riverside Studios site describes Romeo and Hamed in purple prose that makes quite clear what the play is trying to accomplish. “Romeo,” we’re told, “moves through a world that never softens.” That’s bad enough, and of course, it gets worse: “Croydon’s concrete glare presses in from every side, until Hamed cuts through it. Their connection is immediate and dangerously alive, burning through expectation, faith, and the weight of family loyalty. Yet tragedy, as always, feels inescapable for our young lovers.” Of course it does, maybe because Hamed appears to be part of a religious and cultural tradition that frowns quite deeply upon this sort of thing, although Riverside Studios wouldn’t be caught dead admitting that.

Advertisement

“This is a story,” the Romeo and Hamed come-on continues, “of pain and pleasure, desire and violence, love as something that leaves a mark. Raves become arenas of chaos and release, a rooftop in Croydon becomes a place of worship, and emotions swing without warning from euphoria to devastation.” A rooftop becomes a place of worship, eh? Does anyone have an unfortunate accident while up there?

Riverside Studios claims that Romeo and Hamed is “urgent, feral, sexy and unafraid to ask difficult questions,” but it is unlikely in the extreme that it deals with some of the central questions, such as why this pair of star-crossed lovers has anything to worry about in the first place. For that would involve speaking honestly about Islam and its death penalty for homosexual activity, and no leftist is going to be that “Islamophobic.”

Related: This Is Getting Fun: Second Former NBA Star Says He’s a Woman, Declares for WNBA Draft

Instead of telling audiences the truth about how radically Islamic law differs from that of Western secular pluralistic societies, in which many people disapprove of homosexual activity and believe it sinful but don’t want to see homosexuals murdered, Romeo and Hamed is just more leftist wishful thinking dressed up as edgy and courageous social commentary.

Many Western leftists actually believe that they’re going to create a brave new world, one that is enlightened, trans-normative, non-binary, and supremely tolerant. It will include thoroughly modern leftist Muslims such as the fictional Hamed, who represent the wave of the future, as opposed to the hidebound “extremists” who would murder Hamed (and Romeo) for their proclivities. History, these leftists think, is inexorably progressing toward this eventuality, and they themselves are far-seeing and courageous enough to be among the vanguard. That’s why they call themselves “progressives,” but in the end, to their horror, they will find that history has indeed been progressing, but in a direction quite different from that of their most cherished fantasies.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.