Is the Democrat Schism Finally Here?

Liberals have a problem, and it’s the same problem they’ve had for decades. There is a steadfast refusal to call out their own side’s radicals and nutjobs. In living memory, they’ve tolerated the Occupy Wall Street movement, the rotunda takeovers, the BLM rioters, the Antifa terrorists, Islamic extremists, the Squad clown car, and every blue-haired, errant, non-binary androgyne who identifies as a gelfling one minute and Atreyu’s luck dragon the next.

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Why? Because it’s not about principle for the left. It’s about power. And their power is obtained through votes, regardless of the blatant contradictions among its various support groups. Hence, radical feminists will take to the streets to block ICE from deporting convicted rapists. Gays and Jews will support Islamist pigs who openly support governments that slaughter gays and Jews. Climate change alarmists will vote for Davos sybarites whose private jets pump more pollution into the atmosphere in a single day than MAGA voters do in their entire lives.

Any honest reckoning with these contradictions would cause the coalition to immediately collapse. But it holds, due in part to denial, and in part to strategy. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Maybe one day they’ll all turn on each other, but not until they get all us knuckle-dragging ‘Merica types out of the way.

Conservatives don’t have that problem because we jettison the nutjobs on our side the moment they appear. Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megan Kelly are proof enough of that. On the other side of that coin, corrupt sellouts like Thomas Massie, John Cornyn, and Bill Cassidy get jettisoned for candidates who offer more promise to actually do what they campaign to do. We put principle over power, even if it means (as it often does) losing elections.

That doesn’t mean we all walk in lockstep. Quite the contrary. Any fly on the wall listening to conservatives, even within the MAGA movement, talk about Ukraine or Iran or tariffs will realize that there is plenty of disagreement and debate. All of which is healthy, by the way. But there are lines we conservatives draw when a mask slips and lays bare an antisemite, a grifter, or a delusional conspiracy theorist. Go schmooze with the other side, because we don’t want you.

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But has a schism finally arrived between traditional liberals and the unhinged extremists on their far left?

Maybe, maybe not. But during this primary season alone, during which several blatantly anti-American, anti-West, anti-police, and anti-capitalist candidates won in New York, Minnesota, and elsewhere, some prominent liberal voices are openly discussing leaving the party.

Bill Maher is first in most people’s minds, as he’s been speaking with increasing alarm for years now about the leftist hijacking of the Democrat party. And Sen. John Fetterman, to many conservatives’ surprise, has been refreshingly vocal about calling out the calls for violence and hatred coming from his side of the aisle.

But now James Carville is openly calling for a party schism. Most of what Carville babbles is nonsense (he said AOC is “smart”), and much of his call for a schism is a calculation to prevent losing elections. But in a recent interview, he betrayed the fact that he, too, holds a few principles that he’s unwilling to compromise on, such as respecting the American flag, supporting interracial marriages, or defending Israel’s right to exist.

Will it be enough? Again, who knows. But I can speak personally that I know liberals in my life who have voiced the same concerns as have Maher, Fetterman, and Carville. The Democrat Party they voted for their entire lives is unrecognizable from what it was even a year or two ago. A few of the liberals I know are seriously contemplating voting Republican for the first time in their lives, or else not voting at all. They’re sick of the Islamists, they’re sick of trans insanity, they’re sick of the “youth” flash mobs, they’re sick of the performative Karens, and they’re sick of the Stalinist culture of repression the Democrat Party succumbed to, in which any and all dissent is ferociously attacked as ideological treachery.

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True, they can’t stand Donald Trump, but traditional liberals understand that one man and one administration are far less of a danger to them than the edge of the cliff the left is trying to drive this country off.

I bet you know liberals in your life who also feel disgusted, bamboozled, dismayed, and defeated at the dumpster fire their political party has become. And these traditional liberals, if there are enough of them left, will be the true force behind any possible Democrat schism.

If you know liberals like this, don’t gloat. Don’t argue. Don’t say, “I told you so.” Listen to them. Hear them out. Carrots, not sticks. Don’t scare away a possible convert. Play the long game.

You know these people intimately. They’re not crazy; they’re not stupid; they’re just wrong. They might not come around this election or next, but they’re starting to follow the thread. And if they have enough humility, decency, and common sense to follow that thread, it will eventually lead them to us.

It happened to Ronald Reagan. It happened to Chuck Norris. It happened to Condoleezza Rice. It happened to Elon Musk. It happened to Tulsi Gabbard. And it happened to Donald Trump.

So just let it happen. Let them follow the thread. The best way you can move that process along is to simply practice what you preach. The more responsible, tolerant, decent, selfless, compassionate, and sensible you are, the more your wavering liberal friends will rightly equate your morals with your political leanings.

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And hopefully one day, they’ll follow your lead.

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