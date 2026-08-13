One Year Later, Washington, D.C. Is a Safer Place Thanks to the National Guard

Some leaders don’t want change.

Some leaders believe that “their way” is the one that works, and that bringing in some outside force to dispense justice will throw a monkey wrench in the grand scheme of things. We’ve already seen it with ICE deployment in cities like Chicago and Minnesota, with leaders questioning the motives of agents who are trying to remove hostile illegal immigrants – and, might I add, being highly effective at it.

Advertisement

But sometimes a change has to be made, and that was the case with Washington, D.C. Back in August 2025, President Donald Trump made the decision to declare a local crime emergency, calling on the National Guard to fight back against growing crime within the city.

Of course, not everyone was on board with this, as many Democrats, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, believed it was the wrong move. They cited high financial costs, as well as concerns over whether the troops had proper training. And, of course, they wanted Democratic control over law enforcement.

But their criticism means nothing in light of the actual results – and Washington, D.C. has certainly seen a positive turnaround.

According to this Fox News report, the mother of a Congressional intern killed last year noted that President Trump’s crime crackdown plan is working, with homicides dropping a staggering 43% in the past year.

This is based on data provided by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, citing only 46 homicides compared to 82 the year prior.

At the time, Trump sent the National Guard in an effort to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym, the mother of the intern, noted, “Something’s working and I think extra eyes and ears on the ground is helping this happen. From what I understand from the folks in D.C. that I do speak with, and they’re from all walks of life…they notice a difference. They feel safer.”

Advertisement

Did these Democratic leaders – and Bowser, for that matter – really think that the implementation of the National Guard would be a bad idea? Our police officers within that sector were getting overrun with criminal activity, and Trump saw that from a mile away. So he decided to do something about it, and of course, those leaders were quick to criticize him. “Too much control!” or something along those lines.

But Jachym had words for them. “Those are your constituents. (People are) being murdered, and live in fear. It’s not okay. I feel that those elected officials have to start feeling compassion to the people who live in these cities who have been victims themselves of a violent crime or their families,” she said. “You have to have empathy for us victims, not the criminals.”

She hit the nail right on the head. Troubled leaders like Brandon Marshall spend more time trying to protect illegal immigrants, rather than defending the very citizens that voted them into office. And this favoritism is way too hard to ignore – with fingers being pointed at police officers and ICE agents who believe in law and order.

And if you need further proof of how troubling supporting illegal immigrants can be, look at this particular case. A judge chose to release illegal immigrant Marcos Iriarte-Valdez after he was booked on burglary charges, based on rules put in place by California Governor Gavin Newsom. And what happened? He murdered an elderly American citizen one day later.

Advertisement

When are these Democratic leaders going to wake up? Defending illegal immigrants in the United States and criticizing law enforcement agents is not the answer here. This Washington, D.C. plan shows just how effective enforcement really is. And there’s no over-militarization or anything along those lines – just peace for the citizens. Isn’t that what everyone wants? And deserves, for that matter? Peace.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said it best: “President Trump promised to make America safe again and the data proves he has done just that.”

Now if only other cities would follow his lead.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.