Wait, Rubio Revoked How Many Visas? Just Wait Until You See Why.

When you're in the United States on a visa, you're a guest. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made that clear from day one of this Donald Trump administration. Visas are a privilege, and when you get one, you're expected to come to the U.S. and behave respectfully.

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"A visa — no one is entitled to a visa. There is no constitutional right to a visa," Rubio has said in the past. "A visa is a permission to enter our country as a visitor. If you enter our country as a visitor — be it a student, a journalist, a tourist, whatever you want to be — and you undertake activities that are against the national interests, the national security of the United States, we will take away your visa. In fact, if we knew you were going to do it, we probably wouldn't have given you your visa."

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive announcement, Sec. Marco Rubio has revoked 175,000 THOUSAND visas from foreigners since President Trump assumed office — Fox News



That's TENS OF THOUSANDS more since the end of 2025



I VOTED FOR THIS 🔥



A large portion of them were taken away from… pic.twitter.com/AF9sdAheJL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 10, 2026

He's also likened it to someone coming into your home and destroying it: "If you invite me into your home because you say, 'I wanna come to your house for dinner,' and I go to your house and I start putting mud on your couch and spray-painting your kitchen, I bet you you're gonna kick me out. Well, we're gonna do the same thing if you come into the United States as a visitor and create a ruckus for us. We don't want it. We don't want it in our country. Go back and do it in your country, but you're not gonna do it in our country."

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True to his word, the State Department announced on Monday that it has revoked a whopping 175,000 visas since January 20, 2025. It also presented a fact sheet on some of the reasons why Rubio approved of revoking some of these 175,000 visas.

We'll start with the obvious: violent and dangerous crimes. Foreign nationals have lost their visas due to committing such acts as:

Felony kidnapping, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation of a minor

Felony rape and sexual battery – including of a victim who was mentally disabled

Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence, drunk driving, and domestic violence

Sodomy of a child and aggravated sexual battery

Over a dozen counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

Driving with heroin and a blood alcohol level more than 3x the legal limit

But crime isn't the only thing that will get you kicked back to your home country. Multiple foreign nationals were removed for celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, including one who said "when fascists die, democrats don’t complain" and another who said Kirk "died too late."

One was revoked for running a business claiming to help vulnerable patients access healthcare, but in reality, it was a fake Medicaid scam that billed over $5 million for services never provided. Another used "false claims and forged letters to fraudulently secure a visa" and then built a fake company that faked revenue, lied to investors, and swindled millions from clients.

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There's also the teacher who came to the U.S. on a visa to teach young students but ended up sexually assaulting one of them.

Rubio has also personally revoked the visas of various Cuban nationals with connections to the Cuban "communist regime influence operation," as well as Iranian nationals with connections to the Iranian regime. There was also a Kuwaiti national who wished for violence against President Trump and called the American people his "enemies."

Then, if you'll recall, there was that Laotian child sex offender who Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) fairly recently pardoned and said wasn't a threat to society.

I don't know about you, but I have no problems with any of this — if you hate our country, leave. If you come here and do something bad, leave. It's that simple.

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