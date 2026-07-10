He's Out of Here! Rubio Steps In, Deports the Child Predator Tim Walz Tried to Protect.

Sometimes, you just need a grown man to step in and do what's right in a room full of clowns.

That's exactly what Marco Rubio did this week when it came to a Laotian child predator who was in the country illegally and who was convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota. Tou Lue Vang, 42, even pleaded guilty in 2006 to repeatedly sexually abusing the girl over the course of four years. Matt wrote more last week about Vang's disgusting crime and the aftermath:

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When police arrested him in 2005, he did not deny what he did. He justified it, telling officers it was a 'cultural thing' to 'marry and have sex with girls as young as 12.' According to the Department of Homeland Security, Vang also tried to pay his victim $10 to keep her quiet while the abuse was happening. Vang’s plea deal kept him out of prison, but it cost him his legal immigration status, and he received a final order of removal in October 2006. Instead, Vang stuck around for nearly two decades until Trump's Minnesota immigration operation, dubbed Operation Metro Surge, finally caught up with him last year. Records show Vang applied for a pardon in July 2025, presumably sensing his window was closing.

Well, Vang didn't just apply for a pardon; he received one just days before federal agents were set to deport him, thanks to Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.). Walz wiped Vang's first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction from his record in order to shield him from removal.

Yes, that's correct. The governor of Minnesota would rather allow a child predator to potentially sexually abuse more little girls — after all, it's just a "cultural thing," so this guy doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong — than let the Donald Trump administration rightfully deport him back to where he belongs. This may be one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) I've encountered to date.

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Well, I'm happy to report that the Trump administration is willing to stand up for Minnesota's children, even if the state's own governor is not. Rubio himself stepped in to facilitate the deportation process, and Vang is officially out of here.

.@ICEgov has DEPORTED Tou Vang, the illegal alien CHILD RAPIST @GovTimWalz pardoned in an attempt to allow him to remain in our country.



While Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians fight to protect heinous criminals like this, we will continue putting the safety of the… https://t.co/QCzSnYh4zA pic.twitter.com/rjBXI5qhlj — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 10, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: The Laotian child rapist that Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Board of Pardons granted clemency just before he was set to be deported has been removed from the U.S. despite the pardon.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio facilitated the deportation process, and Tue Lue… pic.twitter.com/g0FBqFkqK7 — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) July 10, 2026

"This week, I revoked his legal status in the United States, and as a result, federal agents took him into custody, and as of today, he has been removed from the United States," Rubio announced on Friday in a video posted to his social media. "Because of our actions, this foreign criminal will never pose a threat to any American ever again."

"Americans must never be forced by their elected leaders to live alongside foreign sex criminals who have no right to begin with to reside in our country," Rubio added. "This administration will always stand with the American people and defend them from violent criminals.

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You can watch Rubio's entire remarks here:

Laotian national Tou Lue Vang was convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota.



He was set to be deported until @GovTimWalz issued him a pardon.



Then, I revoked his legal status. @ICEgov has removed him from the U.S. and he will never endanger another… pic.twitter.com/WCJkeeheJO — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 10, 2026

All I can add is that this is an excellent reminder of just how lucky we are that Walz is not currently in Washington, a heartbeat away from the presidency. Among other things, little girls in this country would not be safe.

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