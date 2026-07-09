It Looks Like the Democrats Have Been Sending Their Best All Along

Can we agree that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-N.Y.) is simultaneously a total mental midget and one of the shrewdest politicians in Washington right now? If she weren’t, she’d be gone, but instead, she’s the favorite to unseat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) when he comes up for re-election in 2028.

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AOC says "rivers were on fire" because of corporations like Deloitte "pouring chemicals" into waterways.



Deloitte is an accounting, consulting, and tax services firm.



No idea what she's talking about. pic.twitter.com/tIaCfecApD — Teddy - PolyBackTest.com (@Bitcoin_Teddy) July 6, 2026

What about Kamala Harris? She made the term “word salad” famous and almost synonymous with her own name during her time as vice president and in her 2024 presidential campaign. She's about as sharp as a bowling ball but was still able to rustle up the job that put her one heartbeat away from becoming president of the United States.

Kamala Harris declares that they "will not be defeated" and then serves word salad pic.twitter.com/N6YY90lrhI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 16, 2024

How about Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)? Do you think the Illinois Democrats could have found someone else to represent the state in the Senate?

Democrat Tammy Duckworth is CALLED OUT by CNN for lying about the drug strikes:



CNN: "Have you seen the video?"



DUCKWORTH: "I have seen the video..."



CNN: "I just want to make sure...you have seen the classified video..."



DUCKWORTH: "No...I have not seen the actual video." pic.twitter.com/k5601lCDbP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2025

Then there are the ancients. These are the people who once had three brain cells that could speak to each other, but those days are gone. This list would include, but not be limited to, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and, of course, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

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Maxine Waters is a clown.



WATERS: "You let these strangers into our Treasury with access to all of the data..."



BESSENT: "No, ma'am. They were Treasury employees." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FDNVr87W1l — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 7, 2025

Not to be overlooked, there is the increasingly long list of discarded Democrats now on the ash heap of political dim bulbs: Joe Biden, Eric Swalwell, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), Jamaal Bowman, and Cori Bush (who could return from her political exile). And who could forget the legendary Rep. Al Green (D-Texas)?

For every young, smart, deceptive, and cunning Zohran Mamdani, it seems there are five Democrat dimwits who reinforce President Donald Trump's latest branding of the opposition party. When he calls them “Dumocrats,” he’s just stating facts.

Washington is teeming with leftist useful idiots, ready and willing to implement an agenda that they don’t understand or care to understand. All they know, and all they need to know, is that if they say and do what their handlers tell them to do, they’ll win power.

In a country of 330 million and a two-party political system, you'd think the Democrat Party could put forth higher-quality candidates. But once you apply the DEI and wokeness filters, the pool of candidates gets very, very narrow.

To take back power, the Democrats have been pinning their hopes on the now disgraced Graham Platner, James Talarico (D-Texas), Claire Valdez (D-N.Y.), Darializa Avila Chevalier (D-N.Y.), and Melat Kiros (D-Colo.). Like AOC, all of these individuals are dumb enough to be “Dumocrats,” but shrewd enough to win elections. It’s tempting to take them lightly, but that would be a mistake.

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There’s even talk of a potential AOC on the Democrat Party’s presidential ticket in 2028. Given the Republican Party’s long historical pattern of playing down to an opponent, that would scare me. Maybe it would be better for the Republicans if the Democrats started to nominate candidates with an IQ in the triple digits. That actually might work out better for the Grand Old Party.

In the meantime, as the Democrats continue to ride their hopes on politically and historically illiterate candidates — and some candidates who seem to be just plain illiterate — it looks like the Democrats have the Republicans just where they want them.

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