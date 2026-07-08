Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories Suddenly Disappear With This One Amazing Trick

Wild theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination just imploded.

Suddenly, speculation about exploding microphones, disappearing killers, the existence of a "patsy," lack of a clear motive, and even time travel seem to have been obliterated with this one neat trick: Evidence introduced at accused assassin Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing.

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That hearing in Provo, Utah, is expected to last for just a couple more days before Judge Tony Graf decides if there's "probable cause" to put the accused killer on trial for murder. If or when that happens, jury selection begins soon thereafter.

On the second day of testimony of the preliminary hearing, and after a battle by the defense attorneys claiming that it would be prejudicial to Robinson's case, prosecutors were allowed to show video of him entering the Utah Valley University campus at least four times on the day of the shooting. Some of the video had never before been seen by the public.

The video #TylerRobinson's defense attorney didn't want you to see. It's Robinson seen on multiple cameras at the college on the day #CharlieKirk was assassinated. pic.twitter.com/DJz64uNPae — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) July 7, 2026

Far from not being on campus on the day of the shooting, as the conspiracy theories go, Robinson went onto campus four separate times, the video evidence shows.

Robinson's car was seen going into a campus parking garage at about 8:30 a.m. on the morning of the killing. A person whom a prosecution expert testified is Robinson was seen descending a staircase, dressed in a maroon shirt and shorts, and headed to "the quad area." There, he had contact with Turning Point USA members setting up for the Kirk free speech event.

Interesting: 'Tokyo Bros' Go to Tehran to Call for 'Death to America,' and We Have Questions About Treason

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At 9:25 a.m., Robinson's car left the parking garage. Video shows him driving away. However, about 10 a.m., he returned to campus on foot, wearing a backpack. He's wearing the same clothes and shoes. He gets food at Chick-fil-A, which is somewhat ironic, considering he's the boyfriend of a trans guy, and the fast food restaurant has been targeted by the LGBT mob for the religious views of its founders.

After he finished eating, Robinson walked across campus to a nearby wooded area, testified the prosecution's witness, state investigator David Hull. He returned to campus without his backpack. He's seen ascending the steps of the Lohse Building, where police later found a sniper's nest.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Robinson left campus again and returned in the same shoes, but he was now wearing jeans and a long-sleeved T-shirt, and he walked with a limp. It's believed he had secreted his rifle in his pants. He walked through the parking garage and then limped through campus again, arrived at about 12:15 p.m. at the Lohse Building, and ascended the steps to the roof, "where he kind of rolls over the railing."

Video shows the man believed to be Robinson crouching and running to the SW corner of the roof. At 12:22 p.m., he was "laying prone," and then, after shots were fired, he ran to the corner of the building and jumped from the roof to a grassy area below. He was carrying "some kind of an object in his hand at this time," the investigator testified. It was 12:24:44 p.m.

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The assassin got off the shot, jumped off the roof, and ran away in under three minutes.

After dark, at 12:30 a.m., Robinson's car attempted to turn into a campus parking lot, but the presence of a police car stationed at the entrance of the lot caused the driver to give that up and drive away.

The incident was suspicious enough that the cop took down a partial license number. Later, when he realized that the car had been seen on campus before the shooting, he ran the plate on the state records system.

The video is hard to see because the images are so far away from the camera. Enhanced versions of the videos were ruled inadmissible in court after the defense raised objections.

Later, before the police had been able to tie Robinson to the crime, the accused killer's family arranged for him to turn himself in.

The rifle, his grandpa's vintage Mauser Model 98, was later found in the wooded area with Robinson's DNA on it, according to a forensic scientist who testified in court.

Where are the other "conspiracized" shooters? Nowhere.

Investigators found shell casings, some spent and others unspent, inscribed with messages that included, "Hey fascist! Catch!" "oh Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," "↑ → ↓↓↓," "notices bulges, OwO what’s this?” and “if you read this you are gay lmao.”

Those messages haven't been discussed in court yet, but the prosecution is trying to lay a predicate for why Robinson targeted Kirk. To that end, the defense resisted efforts to get a note by Kirk's religious mentor, Pastor David Engelhardt, into evidence. The note mentions Kirk's religious convictions, and the defense fears a sentencing enhancement for Robinson. That note will be "provisionally" allowed into testimony.

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Kirk's wife, Erika, and his parents sat in court this week. On Monday, they left before any bloody footage was shown in the courtroom. Donald Trump, Jr., also attended the hearing.

The hearing was also the first time the judge saw the shooting. Watch his reaction.

Judge Graf, the judge overseeing Charlie Kirk’s murder, watches the video of the shooting for the first time.



Yes, sir. It happened and the lunatic in front of you did it.



Signed,

The Nation pic.twitter.com/2osnetBaFV — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 7, 2026

To recap: Yes, Tyler Robinson was on campus that day, even though the conspiracy theorist in chief, Candace Owens, claimed he wasn't. She and now others believe there was more than one shooter. No evidence of that has materialized in court yet. Only images of Tyler Robinson, Candace's "patsy," have been introduced.

Owens has alleged that the government has covered up key facts. That was undeniably true, but now they're playing out in court.

A gun, not an exploding microphone, was found.

We'll soon hear about how certain 30.06 shells can pancake inside a body, as opposed to exploding out on the other side of Kirk's shoulder.

Robinson had formulated the intent to kill Kirk. Robinson's grievances appear to be politically and religiously based.

Robinson's boyfriend is expected to testify for the prosecution. Unlike the preliminary hearing, there will be no cameras in the courtroom.

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And that's a shame.

I talked about the case with private investigator, former soldier, and former spook Nils Grevillius on the Adult in the Room Podcast. The topic came up incidentally, but, oh my, does he have insights into the case.

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