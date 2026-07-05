Explosive Spencer Pratt Video Dismantles Mamdani and Communism

Back in the old days of watching The Hills and wanting to save Heidi from Spencer Pratt, never in my wildest dreams did I think that all these years later I’d be getting an infusion of Vitamin America from the one-time TV bad boy. But ever since Los Angeles’s voting machine dashed his hopes of going toe-to-toe with Karen Basura, as Pratt calls her, in the November mayoral election, he’s tossed off what was left of his political inhibitions and put his pro-America self on the largest speech platform out there.

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Pratt has let loose with a fusillade of white-pilled “we’re the best country in the world” X messages in hopes that others will catch the vibe. Amid the planned communist chaos that hit the West Coast on July 4, Pratt exhorted people that, "It's OK to love America," which he later amplified with, "It's not only OK to love America. It's necessary."

It’s not only OK to love America. It’s necessary.



Matthew 12:25 https://t.co/A48P2GpDBB — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 5, 2026

Millions of Americans are sick of the communists creating chaos with their “America sucks, let’s burn it all down” messages and violence. They want to “fundamentally transform” this best place in the world — this city on a hill that has worked under ordered liberty for 250 years, where the individual is the center of government — into a confusing and rickety construction of angst and disorder, where grievances are the chief political currency. America has its problems, but elevating victimhood for its own sake to the gold-medal round in the grievance Olympics is a game for losers. And as Hulk Hogan probably said at one point before he died, “that’s no way to live, brother.”

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It’s not that Pratt has to go looking for more commies to do verbal battle with; after all, he faced two of them in the L.A. mayoral primary.

When he saw New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s video lecturing Americans on Americanism from behind George Washington’s desk, however, he had to respond.

He started by calling out Mamdani for spewing an anti-American message that attempted to twist the country’s history as if it were written in invisible ink. And his first strike shows that the guy has been doing his homework.

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"The communist always must destroy your history," Pratt wrote. "History is what attaches you to something. Memories make a home," said the one-time mayoral candidate who lost his home and possessions in the Pacific Palisades firestorm.

The communist always must destroy your history. History is what attaches you to something. Memories make a home. The communist attacks your history to unmoor you from your home, so you won’t fight him when he demolishes it and renovates it in his image. https://t.co/vnoLWIPAYj — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 4, 2026

But he wasn't done with Mamdani's message, which our own Robert Spencer wrote about in Mamdani Gives 250th Anniversary Speech, and Boy, Does This Guy Hate America.

After noting that the Mamdani video looked like “a hostage video,” which it undeniably does, Pratt let loose with a rat-a-tat-tat, “say hello to my little friend,” and “dozens” of truth GBUs. He dropped anti-commie bombs with the ease, alacrity, and accuracy of a B-2 pilot flattening an Iranian nuclear site.

He titled the bomb throwing video "God Bless America" on the Fourth of July and began by calling Mamdani, accurately, a "vile, commie mayor." We guess Pratt won't count on getting any Christmas cards from the Islamist.

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/RNwbNIGhCs — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 4, 2026

Using video and photos of American vignettes as a backdrop, Pratt called out the Ugandan mayor’s Joseph Goebbels–worthy attempt to rewrite America’s story. His take was similar to one of his most powerful campaign videos about commie Nithya Raman, in which she passed herself off as a knowledgeable Angeleno but, unlike him, hadn’t been there for some of the city’s biggest triumphs and shared memories.

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Pratt, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Anti Socialist Social Club" — I think I need one of those — laid the foundation that "history is so important to humans that even bad memories anchor us to our home." He said that this is where the communists start: "the bad memories" — erasing and destroying history to remake it in their own image and infuse it with their own inaccurate story.

"Oh, we can get rid of that little story. We can knock down that statue. We can change the name of that street. That's a bad name from our history. You don't want that memory hanging around," he continued. "You're not a bigot, right?" And as he likened America’s story and its "bad memories" to the everyday bad memories we all have as part of our personal life story, he showed images of statue destruction, riots, leftists attacking police cars and cops, before coming back to the goal of communism, which is to detach us from our collective memories of what makes America great and create a new vision. It’s how Mao sold his Cultural Revolution, which quickly turned into a pogrom. Of course it did.

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But he said it is your "patriotic duty to celebrate [July 4] unashamed. It's OK to love America. Not only is it OK to love America, it is necessary to love America." "It is the only bulwark against tyranny on this earth," he accurately noted. In short, he was nicely asking vacillating Americans to grow a pair.

Pratt wound up for the payoff.

F**k you, communist! This is our home and you can't have it. Commie Mamdani’s ancestors NEVER BLED FOR THIS COUNTRY. He has no history here. So he has no attachment to our home. He has no place to rewrite our history and lecture us about what our country stands for!

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Bravo, Spencer. Keep this up.

Watch Spencer's video above. And if you want to know how Mao did it, watch my short interview with Xi Van Fleet, who wrote the book Mao's America and is out with a new one titled Made in America. She's always worth hearing.

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