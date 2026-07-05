The 250th Independence Day Was Grand Despite These Bolshie Bellyachers Who Hate America

While real Americans were celebrating the 250th anniversary of what many call the longest-lasting democracy in history with whiskey, steaks, and fireworks, simping, scrotum-hating commie curmudgeons, redolent of parental basement-dwelling mildew, did their best — and failed — to rain on our nationwide parade.

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FULL EVENT: America 250 Celebration Ends with World's Largest Fireworks Display - 07/04/26 pic.twitter.com/JIQbrF0DUM — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 5, 2026

Related: America 250 Fireworks: Lighting the Sky at Washington's Mount Vernon

Some of us were blessed to celebrate Independence Day as a driver in JD Vance's motorcade in New York City:

Who is this guy in the July 4th JD Vance motorcade? Is it: 1) an alleged domestic J6 "terrorist," 2) Me, 3) all of the above?



Listen to The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show tomorrow, 9-11 am EST. at https://t.co/XhtvSXD99C to find out! pic.twitter.com/epmsN4yrbL — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) July 5, 2026

Somewhere between the joyous airshows, BBQs, and 150 million hot dogs being gorged, there were a few namby-pamby clodpoles with colossal commie goggas entrenched miles northward into their breadline-loving bazoos.

While you were icing beer and marinating beef, New York City Mayor Zohran "Commie" Mamdani was releasing a video that, at first glance, will enrage you (if you let it), but becomes more laughable by the minute.

Below is Mamdani seated backward at George Washington's desk (which may or may not be a slight on its own), with a bunch of crosspatch Marxists stink-eyeing the camera as the filthy socialist-in-chief whines that he and his new-to-America chums aren't happy with the nation they moved into and want it changed. Wah-wah-wah.

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As PJ Media's own Robert Spencer points out, the only white guy is positioned in the back:

Socialist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, just gave a speech on what he thinks it means to be an American on America’s 250th Birthday.



He attacked our nation as “an arena of supremacy” that “persecutes” and claimed ICE is “invading our streets”. pic.twitter.com/kyHY6TXHfi — America (@america) July 3, 2026

Related: Mamdani Gives 250th Anniversary Speech, and Boy, Does This Guy Hate America

Mamdani, a Marxist Muslim from Uganda who has been an American for around the same amount of time as the Spy Trail Distillery Liberty 250 bourbon I am sipping, isn't pleased with the nation he was graciously allowed to call home. In his miserable sleepfest of a speech, the crabby Bürgermeister hits many of the usual pinko buzzwords that set off the weak, the stupid, and the malcontented dime museums who also embrace socialism. From Robert's article:

And so instead, he (Mamdani) claims that “the powerful” view America as “an arena of supremacy, where only a select few are allowed freedom, where not all are created equal. America, if you ask them, becomes less the more people it welcomes. America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit.

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INCONVENIENT FACT-O-RAMA! There are reportedly more than 641 black mayors in the U.S. Women make up 41% of mayors in our 100 most populous cities. Mamdani, a Muslim, was elected a mere 24 years after practitioners of his religion attacked America on 9/11.

And the wailing continued. Some California Democrat no one has heard of, Rep. Jared Huffman, released a splenetic, 55-page weepfest, suggesting the 250th Independence Day celebration was rife with fraud.

Even the seasoned turd-burglars couldn't keep quiet.

When asked about being a proud American, the soon-to-be unemployed Rep. Al Green (Derp-TEXAS) said something stupid about impeachment and likely went home to watch reruns of Sanford and Son or, perhaps more appropriately, "training films."

Tell me you didn't notice a similarity. pic.twitter.com/k57XeLvdsg — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) July 5, 2026

Never one to avoid the embarrassment of drunken political karaoke, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is up to his non-binary nips in political fraud allegations, couldn't keep from regally beclowning himself in grandiose, 250th Independence Day fashion.

The American people will go to the polls, and President Trump knows what’s coming,” Newsom said in his speech. And, because he knows that, he is afraid for himself. He doesn’t care about you, he doesn’t care about America, and he hardly cares about his own political party..... He has added more than $4 billion to his personal fortune while sitting in what is supposed to be a public trust. He told you he was going to drain the swamp, but he gave it a presidential suite.... He is degrading the concept of American self-government in a way that no king and no foreign power has ever managed to do.

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Remarkably, and totally coincidentally, as the Janus-faced jesters spewed their jawboned jobbies at their minions, the alleged left-wing stool samples known as Patriot Front hit the streets of Washington, D.C. to scare black people into voting to keep themselves enshrined to their Democratic masters.

Around 400 white nationalist Patriot Front

members are marching in D.C. today with Confederate flags, etc.



A streamer with the group described it as a “total Aryan victory.” pic.twitter.com/Ke83IyMUIi — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 4, 2026

I'M SURE THIS IS NOTING...BUT-O-RAMA! A bunch of diarrhea people from the Lincoln Project sent five "white supremacists" to stand in front of a Glenn Youngkin tour bus with tiki torches in the rain as Youngkin ran for governor of Virginia. Due to a lack of Klan klowns, they had to recruit a sonderkommando-like black man to pretend he was a "caucasian chauvinist." PS: did I mention the Southern Poverty Law Center paid Nazis to be "more Nazi"?

Related: Supremacists Used SPLC Money to Buy KKK Hoods and Cross-Burning Gear

Closer look at these people, who are they?



Anyone recognize them? https://t.co/EcSbB2tBAf pic.twitter.com/WYiE14OQyR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2021

And yet, despite the best efforts of those who abhor effort, Americans celebrated being American.

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We win. They lose.

My God I just love this country 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RhvOsltWV4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2026

Now, let's kick off the week with more fun. As you know, liberals are a bunch of tragic, smile-free woebegones. We the People know how to have a great time, as exhibited in that last video. So let's have some laughs and support our patriotic friends at "Jokes and a Point" with a "Like" and a "Follow" for anyone risking it all to entertain us!

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help PJ Media celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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