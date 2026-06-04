Supremacists Used SPLC Money to Buy KKK Hoods and Cross-Burning Gear

A new U.S. Department of Justice superseding indictment reveals what white supremacist groups bought and funded using money from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), revealing that as the SPLC was screaming about racism, it was literally helping racists buy KKK robes and materials for cross burnings.

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The DOJ has not commented on the new superseding indictment publicly, but The Daily Signal obtained a copy and released screenshots. You can see a particularly key one below, revealing just how much white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups were depending on SPLC funding for every detail of their operations:

Yet the field sources used the SPLC's $ to:



1⃣Attend extremist rallies

2⃣Host rallies

3⃣Grow existing chapters

4⃣Create new chapters

5⃣Recruit individuals

6⃣Donate to extremist leaders

7⃣Purchase cross-burning material

8⃣Create racist paraphernalia

9⃣Pay living expenses



🧵3/20 pic.twitter.com/SeG9iTxxQY — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

There is nearly as much if not just as much Democrat domestic terrorism in our day as in the post-Civil War years, but while the terrorism and the racism are constant, the modern rhetoric and the groups the party pushes have changed. The SPLC‘s main purpose of existing, its pitch to fundraisers and its hold upon government officials, was the contention that violent white supremacy is a serious threat to America. But when there simply wasn’t enough organic white supremacy to justify the SPLC‘s goals, the SPLC orchestrated the infamous Charlottesville rally and funded the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacy groups to inflate the problem.

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Per the indictment, the SPLC spread tax-exempt donor funds across fictitious accounts to hide what it was doing with the money. This went on for more than a decade, between 2010 and 2023, according to the indictment. The fake entities that existed only as fronts for the SPLC funding white supremacists and neo-Nazis had accounts at multiple banks under such names as "Fox Photography" and "Imagery Ink."

As just one example, the SPLC paid $1.2 million to "F-9," which funded neo-Nazi group National Alliance and then stole documents from an extremist group to provide the SPLC with fodder for a "Hatewatch" report. That report helped garner more donations for the SPLC. Another source, "F-30," received a monthly salary of $2,500 and expenses to lead the National Socialist Party of America.

Read Also: Trump Puts Up Revolutionary War Statues in D.C. Leftist Protest Hotspot, Including Forgotten Founder

In other words, the SPLC fueled hate in order to complain about hate. And the result was not only such performative nonsense as fringe wackos in white hoods torching crosses, but a huge surge in leftist violence that too often turns deadly. For instance, the SPLC's disgusting and thoroughly dishonest smear study on Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA so obviously contributed to violent hatred against him that after deranged LGBTQ radical Tyler Robinson assassinated Charlie Kirk, the FBI finally cut ties with the SPLC. Ironically, the KKK-funding SPLC had accused Kirk of ginning up "white Christian supremacy."

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The SPLC didn’t do anything to fight hate; it deliberately fueled hate to boost its fundraising and influence.

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