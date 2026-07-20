MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:00 AM on July 20, 2026

Congratulations to Spain and/or Argentina for their big FIFA Bowl win on Sunday. The players of [winner] couldn't have done it without you, and we're all so excited to see something on X aside from foreigners buying one more bag of jerky at Buc-ee's.

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There was other news over the weekend, I'm sure, but it got lost in the shuffle.

So let me have just one more cup of coffee before today's big show, and maybe I'll know what some of it is.

See you at 3 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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