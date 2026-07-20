Darline Graham Nordone Wants to Be More Than a Caretaker: She's Running for the Senate

On July 20, Lindsey Graham’s sister and the interim Senator from South Carolina, Darline Graham Nordone, made it official: She will join the race for the Senate seat her brother held for over 23 years.

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Graham Nordone’s announcement came during an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity.

“I know I’m a hard worker. I learned that from Lindsey... I’ve worked for almost 30 years for the people of this state. I feel like I can do it. I feel an inner peace about it,” she said during an interview on Monday with Sean Hannity.

When Hannity questioned her further, asking if she had made up her mind about running, she replied, “I’ve made a decision. I’m in.”

She is the latest to join an already crowded field – and the official filing period hasn’t even started. Candidates will be able to file paperwork for their run from July 21 through July 28.

President Trump had put pressure on her to run in a Truth Social post on July 17, stating that “I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey.”

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But South Carolinians aren’t all lining up behind Trump’s pick. Some South Carolinians are not happy about the implications of family dynasties in the state. James Bessinger, editor of The Carolina Courier, a Charleston, S.C.-based political newsletter, said that Nordone’s choice to run crosses a line for some. As PJ Media's Matt Margolis reported earlier, a "Senate Seat is Not a Family Heirloom."

“The temporary appointment itself was already a stretch for some," Bessinger wrote. "Allowing Lindsey Graham’s sister to serve for a few months while voters prepared to choose a successor honored the continuity of government during an unexpected vacancy could benefit those candidates who are qualified to run, giving them time and space to do so. Few South Carolinians objected to that. Seeking the office for the next six years is, however, a bridge too far for many.”

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Bessinger also reported that Graham’s decision means that South Carolina Republicans might have to backtrack on a new state Republican Party rule that went into effect only one month ago. If a candidate hasn’t voted in at least two of the last three Republican primaries, he or she must seek a special waiver from the party’s state executive committee. According to Bessinger’s and FITS News reporting, Nordone may not have met that requirement, and so she needs a waiver.

🔴#SCSuccession

Citing our reporting, Dorchester County GOP chairman @CJWestfall has called for a "formal review" of @DarlineGrahamSC's qualifications to appear on the ballot prior to the July 28, 2028 certification deadline. pic.twitter.com/mEzNBvPOXI — FITSNews (@fitsnews) July 20, 2026

Three candidates (so far) have bucked Trump’s endorsement to announce they are running for the Senate seat:

Businessman Mark Lynch. He challenged Graham in the June 9 Republican primary, coming in second with nearly 29% of the votes. He positioned himself to the right of Graham during the race. In his announcement for the seat on X on July 13, he stated that he wants “to bring the U.S. Senate seat of South Carolina back to TRUE Conservative leadership for the Republican party."

Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.). The representative for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, also announced his candidacy today on X. He positions himself as the “conservative MAGA candidate” in the primary.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). Norman’s term as representative for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District ends January 3. He came in third in the June 9 primary for South Carolina governor. In his announcement July 18, he also positioned himself as a conservative candidate: “Now, President (Donald) Trump needs another proven America First conservative in the US Senate to deliver on those America First priorities.”

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The filing period hasn’t yet begun; more entrants are possible in this superfast primary. The election is scheduled for August 11, with a runoff, if necessary, on August 25.

One who won’t be in the running is Rep. Nancy Mace, who came in 5th in the South Carolina Republican primary for governor. She announced today she will not seek the Senate seat.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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