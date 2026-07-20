Come Meet Britain's Next Worst Prime Minister Ever

Following King Charles III's formal request to form a new government on Monday, new U.K. Labour Leader Andy Burnham takes Keir Starmer's place as Britain's next worst prime minister ever. "I now pass the baton to Andy Burnham, I wish him every success. He has my full support," Starmer said to anyone still listening.

Advertisement

It won't be easy topping — bottoming? — Starmer's record of increasing Islamification, two-tier justice, and economic decline, but I have faith in Burnham's ability to do so. At the very least, there's certainly no doubting his willingness to try.

It seems like just last month [It was just last month, Steve —Editor] I wrote that "The U.K.'s most destructively feckless prime minister (since the last one)" would soon be history, but that Burnham "could prove Britain's final undoing."

I hate to be so pessimistic when it's only Monday, but take a look at this guy.

Burnham hasn't worked in the private sector in 30 years — as a writer, yuck! — serving in Parliament for two decades, both in and out of power. He held positions we don't even have here, like Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Shadow Secretary of State for Health, and Undersecretary for Taxing of Things We Haven't Yet Taxed.

Then he served as Mayor of Greater Manchester (2017-2026), until returning to Parliament earlier this year following a by-election (kind of like a special election year), seemingly for the sole purpose of taking a run at Starmer.

Mission: Accomplished.

As of this writing, Burnham is busy sacking various members of Starmer's cabinet, including Rachel Reeves as Chancellor, Steve Reed as Housing Secretary, Lord Hermer as Attorney General, Peter Kyle as Business Secretary, and the execrable David Lammy from his dual roles as Justice Secretary and Deputy PM.

Advertisement

But as one commenter on X warned: "Many people are loving all Burnham's sackings because of what they think about the politicians he's getting rid of. But don't cheer too enthusiastically because it's not at all clear that the new appointees will be any better."

The situation remains fluid, as they say, but Burnham has yet to name any replacements to serve in his cabinet. The name to keep an eye on — as I warned you last month — is the woman often called "the brains" behind Burnham's time as mayor, the Liberian-born daughter of lefty radicals: Miatta Fahnbulleh.

CutMyTaxUK reported last year that Fahnbulleh "was born in Liberia as part of a prominent leftist revolutionary family, has served as a junior energy & housing minister in the Starmer government before resigning to support Burnham." Previously, as the "former head of the far-left New Economics Foundation," she proved "adept at churning out socialist policy proposals."

Or as CMT-UK put it, "Keir Starmer has appointed a Housing Minister who hates private housing."

And guess what? Before even naming Fahnbulleh as Permanent Undersecretary for Ending Private Property, Politics UK reported that Burnham is considering introducing rent controls as part of his cost of living announcement on Tuesday. "We are looking at measures that could make a difference this year," Burnham said.

Advertisement

Tell me if this next item rings any bells, particularly for readers in California. "We ran a [homelessness] scheme every night. 600 beds," Burnham said Monday. "But we were the only place doing it. It taught me the only way is to do this together."

As mayor, he promised to end homelessness in Greater Manchester by 2020.

He didn't. But he sure spent a lot of money on it. Now he's taking his program nationwide, presumably.

What Britain needs is a national election that might correct Labour's lopsided majority in Parliament despite the party's massive unpopularity.

What they'll get is the country's next worst prime minister. Until the next one, I'm afraid.

Recommended: Oligarchs Just Snuck HOW MUCH Money Out of Russia?

Need more context? We got plenty more.

PJ Media VIP members get tons of exclusive goodies, including podcasts and video live chats with your favorite writers. You can support alternative conservative news and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.

Join today.