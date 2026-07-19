About Those Burn Bags President Trump Mentioned in His Address to the Nation

In addition to its general corruptibility, one thing you can be sure of when it comes to the federal government is that it’s probably not a good idea to trust federal employees to conceal your misdeeds. In the bureaucracy, "good enough" is the standard for quality work

Advertisement

And so, when President Donald Trump delivered his address to the nation on July 16, he brought attention to something we should know much more about but don’t yet: the discovery of “burn bags,” which Trump said contained sensitive documents from the Obama administration.

Trump said, “Recently, we found significant numbers of burn bags... and this is a group of bags that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned....These bags were supposed to be at a different level, by different people, incinerated...but it never happened. Maybe we got lucky.”

As the term implies, burn bags contain material that is slated for destruction, sending all of the former administration’s secrets into that big shredder in the sky. But someone “dropped the bag,” and more than a few of them were left to be discovered by the second Trump administration in the FBI building.

The burn bags were supposed to be destroyed.



Trump wasn’t supposed to win. pic.twitter.com/oSXrsusePJ — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) July 19, 2026

Now that Trump is sitting on a political treasure trove of data and information that can be used to expose the left, expect a distraction or two. Whenever the left panics, you start to see ginned-up controversies over allegations of Trump "stealing our democracy," "climate change," "Christian nationalism," or all of the above.

Given the seriousness of the potential contents of those burn bags, it wouldn’t surprise me if the left goes even harder with its lies and wrap-up smears to try to take Trump out using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

Advertisement

As a result of the Trump administration’s discovery of those burn bags, the president ordered the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the CIA to review the documents, analyze them, and see if any laws were broken. That analysis will focus on the handling of the sensitive information and the chain of custody of the documents themselves, and the contents of the documents that were never destroyed.

It must be noted that simply finding some old burn bags doesn't mean something improper was done. The federal government uses burn bags as a matter of course to destroy sensitive materials that will no longer be kept on file.

The president believes that the bags of documents could unearth critical information that has been concealed from the public eye. He bases this viewpoint on his past experience with both the Obama and Biden administrations and their pattern of not preserving, or not providing access to, certain important intelligence information.

In other words, Trump knows what he doesn’t know, and he wants answers. Could those bags contain more proof of the deep state covering up election schemes? Do any contain information that implicates specific members of the Obama or Biden administrations?

If Trump knows, he’s not naming names or providing details just yet.

Trump’s mention of those burn bags was in the context of his larger address on election integrity failures and questionable activities on the part of Democrat administrations, their political operatives, and others. As leftists circle the wagons to protect their favorite former Democrat presidents and their people, leftist central messaging is already testing the following key messages:

Advertisement

"Alleging foreign interference in an election is not proof (evidence) that a foreign government successfully controlled the outcome." This is like saying, “Sure he had a gun and shot at ya, but he missed ya, so he didn’t do anything wrong.”

This is like saying, “Sure he had a gun and shot at ya, but he missed ya, so he didn’t do anything wrong.” "Criminal charges require more than political accusations." Of course, this is true, but where do criminal charges themselves come from? They come from accusations that can be supported by evidence.

Of course, this is true, but where do criminal charges themselves come from? They come from accusations that can be supported by evidence. "Even if you find some incriminating information in those burn bags, you’re going to need to prove that the person implicated knowingly violated federal law ." Depending on the situation, that would be a matter for the courts to decide, but this key message gets at understanding and intent, which in a PR sense can be a straw man. For example, it doesn’t matter whether you intended to kill someone with your car; if you ran over them, intentionally or not, you likely broke a law or two. In other words, “I did not know there was a law against this” is no excuse.

." Depending on the situation, that would be a matter for the courts to decide, but this key message gets at understanding and intent, which in a PR sense can be a straw man. For example, it doesn’t matter whether you intended to kill someone with your car; if you ran over them, intentionally or not, you likely broke a law or two. In other words, “I did not know there was a law against this” is no excuse. "The discovery of documents alone would not establish a criminal conspiracy." Another straw man. No one is saying “discovery of documents” is all you need. If the documents contain words and sentences that do establish a criminal conspiracy, someone’s goose may be cooked.

Another straw man. No one is saying “discovery of documents” is all you need. If the documents contain words and sentences that do establish a criminal conspiracy, someone’s goose may be cooked. "As for China, investigators must have direct evidence of coordination, communication, or actions that link actual people to the effort to tamper with an election." Once again, this is just a description of the legal and justice process. All of this is true, but stating it does not get anyone off the hook.

Advertisement

Back in 2020 and 2021, when Trump sought to use the court system to contest the manner in which the 2020 election was conducted, he literally had no time left in his term to go the legal route as president. By the time the courts would consider some of his claims, he was essentially an outsider without access to much of the information that he now has.

After election day in 2020, Trump was shut out of the system long enough to ensure that he would live the rest of his life in political exile after one term in office. But in 2024, Trump shocked the world and won.

His administration now has access to what it needs to better determine what happened in 2020, to address it, and, hopefully, to tap the justice system to ensure such corruption never happens again.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!