After Blacking Out Trump's Election Speech, Aunt Mary and Uncle John Are Deleting NBC, ABC, and CNN

President Donald Trump's speech about how China and other bad actors compromised American elections in 2020 and 2024 might be the biggest speech this side of "a day which will live in infamy." Unlike the respect accorded to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, however, the news media at NBC, ABC, and CNN decided in advance that President Trump could not be trusted to tell the truth about the Titanic hitting America's election iceberg. So they refused to give the president the time he requested to tell Americans, in the middle of vacation season, that America's elections have been screwed up for at least the last two major election cycles.

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More's the pity.

For the media, I mean.

Because you, NBC, ABC, and CNN, chose not to carry what may be the biggest story in a generation, you just lost Aunt Mary and Uncle John.

Have you met my Uncle John and Aunt Mary? John and Mary are no simps. I've known my Uncle John for my whole life and my Aunt Mary for most of it, and the thing is, they saw the stories coming out over the last couple of years about election issues, including no voter ID, bums being paid to register to vote (how you doin', Brenda?), and "China printed how many ballots?" stories this whole time, which were already UNDERreported by the mainstream media. But surely, they thought, Trump's bringing the receipts. "This is gonna be big!"

And he did bring those receipts... even though Google News pre-fact-checked the president of the United States for the pre-crime of lying.

Google News calls Trump a liar pic.twitter.com/NkfafRdHYe — Dan Schneider (@Schneider_DC) July 17, 2026

Trump quoted intelligence documents he just declassified that will be available for the proletariat to read on document dump Fri-yay. They were found in an already announced "secret room" full of burn bags containing some of America's biggest secrets that Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden thought were destroyed.

That's better than the 51 "intelligence professionals" telling us that Hunter Biden's laptop was fake when it wasn't, riiight?

The president said the documents revealed "shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure. This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes — and really exposes — like levels never thought possible to hacking, exploitation, and foreign interference."

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Just for grins, remember with me the government cybersecurity guy from CISA who said the 2020 election was the most "secure" election in American history, or some such poppycock. Yeah, he was — what's that word? — wrong. Maybe intentionally wrong.

"HIM" — Nixon's the One ... Again

President Trump said that, in fact, that line was part of a "cover-up of this colossal security breach [that] is even more disturbing in light of the additional information showing that China engaged in other election related activities to undermine my first administration and our 2020 campaign." But sure, no biggie, according to the blackout media.

These malefactors, including the media, "fought like hell not to have a Donald Trump win, and for good reason."

Even Aunt Mary and Uncle John knew this was a big freaking deal.

The president went on to verify that, "U.S. spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter registration files in 2020, when they discovered that tens of millions of voters’ data in 18 states had been bought, stolen, or hacked by China" but they didn't tell the American people or Donald Trump.

In fact, the president told the American people that this information about foreign breaching of American elections was intentionally kept from him and censored from his President's Daily Brief (PDB). That used to mean something to the George-Bush-is-Hitler American left, but how far we've come.

Uncle John won't forget. Indeed, the military veteran heard the president say "those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information secret and hidden. They did not disclose to me as president or to anyone else, and to the best of our knowledge, they did not inform Congress."

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And he thought, "Whose side are these spooks on, anyway?

Uncle John and Aunt Mary missed the part about the CIA being in charge of U.S. elections.

Is 278,000 voters illegally voting in key congressional districts not a big deal or something?

WATCH: President Trump denounces 278K non-citizens have illegally voted in elections per DHS. "This is worse than any Third World country." pic.twitter.com/HyQyMQ3gge — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 17, 2026

Mary and John really exist.

And they are legion.

Bad move, TV "news" elitists.

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