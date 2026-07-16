Dang! Bessent Has a Personal Message for the Fake News About His Assassination Attempt.

In case you missed it, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a summit of leaders from over 60 countries on Thursday on combatting the "resurgence of transnational far-left terrorism." His speech on left-wing violence and terrorism and how many institutions, including the media and academia, gloss over them was a must-see. You can watch that here: Rubio Goes Hard on the 'Unique Evil' of Far-Left Terrorism, Promises More to Come.

Advertisement

He's totally right, though. One example he used was how people rioted and burned down cities in the summer of 2020, but those leaders essentially did nothing. He also mentioned various other issues like transgender shootings, assassinations, and attempts from recent years.

After Rubio delivered the opening remarks, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent spoke, and he did not hold back from the very beginning. As a matter of fact, he had his own personal example of how left-wing violence has gotten worse in this country, and he dared anyone to question him.

Good morning. And before I proceed, I’m going to go off script for a minute, which is always dangerous, but I’m going to remind everyone in this room — and all the media — that I was the subject of an assassination attempt February of [2025] by an addled left-wing activist two hours after being sworn into my job. So any of you who want to report that this is a fiction and does not exist, be there for the sentencing this August.

Here's the video.

.@SecScottBessent at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism: I'm going to remind everyone in this room—and all the media—that I was the subject of an assassination attempt by an addled left-wing activist two hours after being sworn into my job. So any of you who… pic.twitter.com/Al22rNL2JL — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) July 16, 2026

Advertisement

So what is he talking about? On the day of Bessent's Senate confirmation vote for Treasury Secretary, Ryan Michael English, a 24-year-old from Massachusetts, approached U.S. Capitol Police near the South Door. He was carrying a folding knife, two improvised Molotov cocktails (small vodka bottles with wicks), a lighter, and a note expressing remorse and motives tied to political extremism. The note, which was supposedly written to his roommate, said, in part, "This is terrible but I cant [sic] do nothing while Nazis kill my sisters… I'm so sorry for lying and plotting and lying."

Thankfully, before committing any crimes, English turned himself in, telling authorities of his plans to kill Bessent. He admitted that he'd also contemplated killing Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.). He also admitted to "traveling to the District of Columbia with the intention of killing a government official or burning down a think-tank based in Washington, D.C."

On March 26, 2026, English pled guilty to one count of unlawful receipt, possession, and/or transfer of a firearm and one count of carrying a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive, or incendiary device on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. He's scheduled for sentencing on August 14, and I'm sure the secretary would love for everyone in the fake media to be there.

Advertisement

And on that note, I'll leave you with some more of what Bessent had to say about left-wing violence and the financial backing behind it:

Meanwhile, old ideological boundaries are now giving way to new operational alliances. The unified front between international Marxism and radical Islamic movements need not share the same ultimate vision to share the same immediate enemy of free and self-governing societies. That convergence should concern every government represented in this room. These terrorists understand an enduring truth. Societies are rarely subverted from afar until they have first been weakened from within. So, as it tears at the social fabric that allows our societies to function, left-wing terrorism is the visible manifestation of a much broader and more insidious effort to undermine the philosophies that built Western civilization and sustain all we hold dear. Some of these activities are overt: bombings, assassinations, and organized violence in our streets. Others are quieter: campaigns to suppress speech, intimidate political opposition, and sabotage our national institutions. Of course, whatever form they take, none of these attacks sustain themselves. Violence requires money, channels through which funding can move, and institutions behind which it can hide. Increasingly, legitimate nonprofit and charitable structures are being exploited as a mechanism to conceal the movement of illicit funds to support political terrorism. For Treasury, the application of our authorities to combat these networks represents the natural evolution of our mission.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.