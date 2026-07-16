Democrats Got Some Devastating News About the Midterms

Democrats have spent the past year and a half dreaming about flipping both chambers of Congress this November. The House was always supposed to be the easy part. History certainly favors them, and polling has also favored them for most of this cycle.

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But that dream just took a serious hit.

New data show Democrats are not gaining momentum this summer. Some of it suggests they're losing ground, and losing it fast.

Of course, it’s the middle of the summer, and anything can happen. But for Democrats, the warning signs that the midterms aren’t going to go as they hoped are impossible to ignore. In short, the trend lines right now are running in the wrong direction for Democrats.

According to RealClearPolitics election analyst Sean Trende, the way polls are moving now, there’s a shot that the GOP can keep the House.

"The RCP Average generic ballot has gone from D+8 to D+5 over the past six weeks. Probably just inevitable 'Soft Rs coming home' but this starts to get into territory where it is conceivable that Rs hold the House," Trende wrote. "I should add that I think the system can handle a party winning the popular vote by a point or so but losing the House. But if it stretches to a 3-4 point differential, which it may, it is going to be ugly."

Of course, the RCP Average isn't the only data point moving in Republicans' favor.

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2026 Generic congressional ballot



🔵 Democrats: 47% (-3)

🔴 Republicans: 45% (+4)



(+/- vs May)



RMG poll | 7/13-7/14 pic.twitter.com/ZkCoC2kHqj — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 15, 2026

That’s a significant swing in the GOP’s favor. And it's not just the generic ballot. Races Democrats once considered locks are suddenly competitive again.

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Take North Carolina. Former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) has held a commanding lead over former RNC chair Michael Whatley (R-N.C.) for months. Now, even Public Policy Polling, a Democrat-aligned polling firm, has Cooper's lead down to just four points, and PPP itself is admitting Republicans have a real shot at winning the seat.

That should worry Democrats far beyond North Carolina. They've long said that their path to a Senate majority runs through Maine, but that math only works if they also win North Carolina. If Cooper loses, Democrats have no path to the Senate at all.

None.

So what happened? Two things, mainly.

Democrats built their entire midterm pitch around being anti-Trump. That's the whole strategy, and despite being warned over and over that this isn’t a winning message, they haven’t listened. Meanwhile, the socialist insurgency inside their own party keeps grabbing headlines, and it isn't doing them any favors with independent voters who, as polls show, are turned off by socialism.

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Republicans certainly haven't sealed the deal. Trump's favorables still have room to grow, and voters are watching gas prices as closely as they're watching the news out of Iran. Affordability could still sink the GOP's chances if it gets bad enough.

But Democrats, who have spent this entire political cycle convinced this was their year, just got a brutal reality check. The soft Rs are coming home, the socialists are scaring off the middle, and Roy Cooper might not even be able to save them anymore.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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