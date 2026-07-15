Cuba Falling: Iranian Drones and Treasonous Dems in Havana? This Is a National Security Threat.

Every time I write one of these "Cuba Falling" articles, I feel like I need to end the "Cuba Falling" part with a question mark. I'm getting frustrated with the lack of movement, and I can't help but wonder if we're spread a little too thin with Iran. It's time to finish that job and quit playing around with those animals. Cuba is becoming an even bigger hellhole than it already was. The people are starving. They have no power. It's also clear at this point that the regime is a threat to our national security. It apparently has high-capability Iranian and/or Russian drones, and it is colluding with everyone on the radical left, from Democrat members of Congress to Code Pink, and I'd call all of that a very serious problem for the United States.

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All of that said, I still trust Donald Trump and Marco Rubio and believe they will put an end to communist Cuba during this administration, which is a must for our country and the entire region. The more I'm learning about how Rubio is handling Venezuela, the more confidence I have (shaky confidence, but confidence, and I'll have a big article about that later). I guess I'm just going to have to find a little patience, but I don't feel that throwing out new sanctions every week is cutting it anymore. Hopefully, I'm wrong.

Now let's get to the news.

The Drones

Back in May, Axios reported that, according to classified intelligence its staff viewed, "Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West, Fla., 90 miles north of Havana."

The regime dismissed these allegations, claiming the U.S. was using all of this as a pretext to start a war.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush brought this up at a United Against Nuclear Iran event last week. "I think it’s important to recognize that Iran has consistently been working with Cuba, Venezuela prior to the departure of Maduro from the regime, creating instability in not just in Cuba, but certainly in the region," he said.

In recent interviews, Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) went into more detail. "This particular model, there is about over 100 pounds of explosives," he said. "That’s a pretty big bang. That’s why they call them kamikaze drones — they crash into their target and they explode."

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He also suggested that one could reach New York from Cuba.

The drones are the talk of the town again, and a reporter brought them up to Donald Trump on Monday and asked if military intervention is still on the table. (For what it's worth, I recently spoke to someone involved in the matter, and I have been assured that military action is definitely not off the table.)

"Well, if they do have that — and they might very well have that — we'll take care of it. Marco's just in the other room," Trump said. "And if they do have that, we'll take care of it in short order. We're not going to have a problem. We're not going to allow that to happen, so it could be that they're storing some. We're looking into it now. Could be so, and it maybe isn't, but we'll figure it out fast."

"There are reports about Iranian drones in Cuba..."@POTUS: "Well, if they do have that, and they might very well have that, we'll take care of it... we'll take care of it in short order. We're not going to have a problem. We're not going to allow that to happen." pic.twitter.com/whF0fCOrhF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2026

Treasonous Democrats

Drones would be an obvious threat to our national security, but do you know what could be an even bigger one? Our own members of Congress taking field trips to Cuba to fraternize with this terrorist regime and undermine Trump and Rubio's national security policies.

In April, Reps. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) went to Cuba on the taxpayers' dime to "assess the humanitarian situation." They returned home and admitted out loud that they were colluding with other countries' governments to try to get oil to the nation, like they're running their own little shadow State Department.

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Well, now another group of reps has traveled to the island to enjoy some poverty porn and prop up the communist regime. They are: Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.), and Delia C. Ramirez (D-Ill.). Like Jackson and Jayapal, they came home spouting regime talking points that sounded like they were written by Fidel Castro himself.

- The U.S. sanctions and blockades are causing all the problems!

- Cuba has a wonderful universal healthcare system!

- The island's private sector has the potential to thrive, but it can't with the U.S. around!

You get the idea. Same old stuff we've heard for months and years from the left. Although I'll admit this one is new: Fernandez said that many Cubans she talked to felt like they would be forced to leave the island eventually. However, she felt bad for them because they wouldn't be able to come to the United States due to the "Trump administration's white nationalist agenda." Oh, please. You just lost any chance of me taking you seriously with that garbage line.

Pocan declared that Rubio is "making this personal and not professional." (Another favorite regime talking point.) And these dingbats also said that Trump and Rubio are turning Cuba into a "silent Gaza." I'm not even sure what that means.

More Treasonous Leftists

The State Department announced on Tuesday that it will soon publish a document that details a "sustained campaign by the Cuban dictatorship to foster radical left-wing movements both in the United States and in other countries in the Western Hemisphere" and how the regime has influenced "various Marxist-oriented organizations, political movements, and activist networks for nearly seven decades."

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I've been writing a good bit about this already, but a large part of the document will reportedly be dedicated to Code Pink, including how co-founder Medea Benjamin lived in Cuba for several years, as well as how the organization changed when its other co-founder, Jodie Evans, married Neville Roy Singham, a China-based businessman who likes to fund some of these leftists movements we see in the United States. The report could give Trump and Rubio more reason to go harder on the Cuban regime since they're making left-wing terror and violence a bigger part of their counterterrorism plans, going forward.

Related: Cuba Falling: Code Pink and Other Commies Plan to Riot in the U.S. to Support the Regime

New Sanctions Just Dropped

Speaking of going hard on the regime, Rubio drops sanctions faster than most rappers drop diss tracks, ever since Trump signed the May 1 executive order entitled "Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy."

It essentially gave the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, permission to do what they needed to do to squeeze the regime, and they're taking advantage of it.

I think I've covered almost every single one, but most recently, on Monday, Rubio designated "ten entities to further the Trump Administration’s comprehensive push to end the Cuban regime’s malign activities, both in Cuba and across our hemisphere. These actions target interlocking pillars of that apparatus: state-owned entities that funnel revenue to the regime and paramilitary forces, armed civilian groups, and surveillance organizations that repress the Cuban people."

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Those entities include:

Milicias de Tropas Territoriales (MTT) - a civilian paramilitary force

Association of Combatants of the CUBAN Revolution (ACRC) - another paramilitary group that conducts surveillance on dissidents

Corporacion Antillana Exportadora (ANTEX S.A.) - a state-owned entity that exports forced labor

Rapid Response Brigades - armed civilian para-police groups trained by the Cuban government

Enetec S.A. - a business that funds the regime by engaging in the import and export of oils and lubricants

Coreydan S.A. - a state-owned business that is engaged in the import of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels and related products.

Grupo Empresarial de Comercio Exterior (GECOMEX) - a state-owned business group that manages the country’s foreign trade, handling a significant share of imports and exports.

Organizacion Superior de Direccion Empresarial Caudal S.A. (CAUDAL) - a state-owned entity, specializing in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, and related professional services.

Grupo Empresarial de Transporte Maritimo Portuario (GEMAR) - a state-owned entity heavily involved in Cuba's maritime sector

Cuba's Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) - Cuba’s ministry responsible for regulating tourism in and out of the country and constitutes the largest single player in the tourism sector outside of GAESA.

Humanitarian Situation

I dare anyone with a soul to look at the humanitarian situation and not feel something. I have a million examples, but this one is fresh: A video popped up online of people standing outside a bodega because their town finally got some chicken, and everyone is hoping to get some. It's dark. People are there only by the light of their phones.

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"Night falls, but in Cuba the day never ends. In the dark, under the usual blackout, an endless line moves like shadows. There is no light, but there is an urgency that cannot wait," says the video's narrator.

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This shows two things. First, the nation is in the dark. There have been two country-wide blackouts just in the past week, and even when the lights are on, that's only usually for a few hours a day. Second, the chicken — CiberCuba reports that "The Cuban regime eliminated price caps for cut-up chicken in June through Resolution 150/2026, which skyrocketed its cost from between 150 and 250 pesos to between 3,500 and 6,000 pesos, in a country where the average state salary is around 7,000 pesos per month."

Earlier this year, the country's Minister of the Food Industry confessed that the country's food ration baskets have not had chicken in them in 2026. Doesn't communism sound fun?

Anyway, this is terrible for those people, but it also presents a national security threat for us. It forces mass migration across the region, and that's especially dangerous, since Cuba is willing to let anyone in — the Chinese, Iranians, Russians, cartels, U.S. fugitives, etc.

We have to put an end to this sooner rather than later.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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